Opinion | There’s more to the WNBA than Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark has opened the doors of women’s basketball to millions. From her time here at Iowa to her current team, the Indiana Fever, Clark has put women’s basketball on the map. Since Clark joined the Fever, jersey sales went up 1,193 percent, ticket sales by 264 percent, and the team gained 38 nationally televised games, according to the Indy Star.

If you were to walk across the University of Iowa campus right now, there’s almost a 100 percent chance you’ll see somebody wearing a Fever shirt.

While all the attention on Clark and the Indiana Fever is fantastic, it shouldn’t be the only reason people watch the WNBA. The league consists of 12 teams, which is already 18 fewer than their male counterpart, the NBA.

The WNBA plans to add three new teams, including ones in Portland, San Francisco, and Toronto. The Golden State Valkyries will join the league next season, with Portland and Toronto following in 2026.

This expansion reflects the explosive growth of women’s basketball in recent years. During the 2024 NCAA March Madness tournament, the women’s tournament averaged more viewers than the men’s for the first time in history, according to the NCAA. This growth in viewership is driven by the star power of women’s basketball players.

Names like Clark, Angel Reese, and Cameron Brink became household names in the sports world, drawing large crowds and significant viewership. After their collegiate careers ended, they made their way to the WNBA, further fueling the league’s growth.

Clark’s arrival in the WNBA naturally grabbed all the attention. Again, this is great and all, but there are plenty of other WNBA players that deserve your focus.

A’ja Wilson is a three-time MVP, two-time Defensive Player of the Year, and two-time champion with the Las Vegas Aces. She is by far the best player in the WNBA, but she doesn’t generate as much buzz as Clark.

Breanna Stewart made a lot of noise during her college career at UConn and continues to excel in the pros. Stewart won the MVP award in 2023 and secured the WNBA championship win with the New York Liberty on Oct. 20, earning her third championship.

Courtney Williams, a guard for the Minnesota Lynx, is in her eighth season in the league. She played in the WNBA Finals against Stewart’s New York Liberty and consistently puts up solid numbers. Williams was an All-Star in 2021 and continues to be a difference-maker for her team.

On a positive note, this year’s WNBA postseason was the most viewed ever, averaging 970,000 viewers — a 142 percent increase from last year’s 470,000, according to Front Office Sports.

Additionally, the league recorded its highest total attendance in 22 years, with the Fever’s home attendance hitting a single-season record of 340,715 fans, according to the WNBA.

The WNBA’s trajectory is on the rise, with no signs of slowing down.

All I ask is that you watch the WNBA not just for Caitlin Clark but for all the incredible athletes who make this league special.