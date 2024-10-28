Opinion | The myth of the ‘easy job’

One of the most common misconceptions about teaching is that it’s an easy job with generous vacations. The reality, however, is starkly different.

Teachers often work long hours — not just during the school day but also in the evenings and on weekends — preparing lessons, grading assignments, and engaging in professional development.

Teaching is not just about delivering content; it involves significant emotional labor. Kids are changing, technology is changing, and curriculums are changing. This shift is inevitable, making teacher training even more difficult.

Associate Dean of the College of Education Mark McDermott recognizes these swayed perceptions and hopes to educate future teachers on the diversity of skills needed in the field.

“Knowledge, skills, and disposition — these are the things we teach at the UI’s College of Education. We need to understand that teachers are not only helping kids gain knowledge; they might have to act as a guidance counselor or a mental health resource, as well as teaching the curriculum,” McDermott said. “This is not an easy task.”

With technology integration, mental health awareness, and the need for inclusivity, teachers are expected to be versatile and responsive to their students’ varied backgrounds and needs.

In Iowa, obtaining a teaching degree requires earning a bachelor’s degree, which typically takes 4 years of undergraduate training. Traditionally, this is followed by acquiring certification in the desired department. The UI’s College of Education is ranked 30th in the nation as of 2024.

Yet the Midwest, especially Eastern Iowa, has seen a shortage of teachers to fill open positions. There are about 1,000 vacancies in Iowa, with 44 percent of public schools nationwide reporting shortages.

Various factors contribute to the shortage, including low salaries, burnout, and a lack of public and administrative support. The average salary of a public school teacher in Iowa is $56,211, a wage below the minimum living wage. However, the situation can vary dramatically from one school district to another. Some areas may experience a critical shortage, while others may not feel the impact as acutely.

McDermott points out that the fluctuations in teacher availability are not uniform.

“Some schools may see a high decrease in teachers if many retire during a certain period, while others might experience a surge in hiring,” he explained. “But it really cannot be generalized. Each school’s circumstances are unique, shaped by their specific needs and resources.”

Scott Community College first-year student Skylar Tewkesbury has found a way to gain her credentials more quickly than usual.

“I was going to go to UI, but realized if I went to Scott, I could complete a Strategist II BD/LD endorsement in 2.5 to 3 years, because I go to school year-round,” Tewkesbury explained.

A Strategist II BD/LD certifies teachers in working with students with disabilities and behavioral problems. Earning such a license quicker than usual may be beneficial, considering the apparent teacher shortage in the U.S.

Teaching is a demanding and vital profession that requires unwavering commitment to student growth. Yet we often fail to realize the impact that a lack of teachers can have on future students. When schools struggle to fill teaching positions, we see cuts in subjects, less individualized attention, and a decline in educational quality.

It’s time for the public to shed outdated stereotypes and recognize the complexities of modern education. By doing so, we can ensure that educators are prepared to meet the challenges of today’s classrooms, ultimately benefiting all students.