Opinion | Can women catch a break?

Well, well, well — former President Donald Trump is going on Joe Rogan’s podcast, marking his, at least, 13 appearances on a podcast of some sort.

But as soon as Vice President Kamala Harris hops on “Call Her Daddy” with Alex Cooper, a successful businesswoman, all hell breaks loose.

Why are we so quick to ridicule women for the choices they make, but when men do make the same choices, it’s no big deal? This is a key issue women face today, and this “controversy” is highlighting that best.

It’s time to give women a break, please.

Days after Harris’ interview, Cooper’s podcast and personal Instagram accounts had a combined net loss of 4,083 followers. This doesn’t seem like a large amount considering her personal account has 3.3 million followers and “Call Her Daddy” has 2.4 million, but this is only scratching the surface — the comments were much more detrimental.

“Just two women who have never had kids talking about killing babies like it’s insulin,” one user wrote on the YouTube short highlighting the interview.

“Trash guest and trash interview,” another commenter wrote.

“She really thought this was her girl boss moment.”

“How is this one of the biggest podcasts?”

A lot of the comments…from men.

Trump also added to the belittlement of both Harris and Cooper, saying at a campaign rally, “I think the other one asking the questions is dumber than Kamala. She’s a dummy, I have watched her over the years…that is one dumb…that is one dumb woman. I’m sorry, women, she’s a dummy.”

It’s important to note that Cooper’s podcast is often labeled a “sex podcast,” featuring widely known celebrities like John Mayer, Miley Cyrus, and Anna Kendrick. She’s also had guests of interesting backgrounds shed light on their stories, such as Amanda Knox, a woman accused of murder while studying abroad, and Bethany Joy Lenz, a “One Tree Hill” star who was in a cult for ten years.

It shouldn’t be surprising that this body-positive, sex-positive podcast would invite Harris to discuss a women-centered issue in this year’s election: reproductive rights.

But for some reason, it is.

What’s funny about this situation is the fact that the two most popular podcasts in the world are “The Joe Rogan Experience” at No. 1 and “Call Her Daddy” at No. 2.

One faces no backlash for interviewing a presidential candidate, while the other…well, they might as well, “Cancel Call her Daddy! This is gross!!!!” like one commenter wrote on the YouTube short.

According to International IDEA, “With the purpose of discrediting, delegitimizing, and silencing women in politics, studies have shown that women are often discouraged and dissuaded from getting involved in politics because of gendered media reporting.”

Some may be upset with Cooper for getting involved in politics when it’s not the core of her content, but as she mentioned in a video explaining why she invited Harris, she felt it was necessary to discuss a women-centered issue on a feminine-centered podcast.

Many viewers were upset that Harris was doing a podcast instead of helping those affected by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. What often goes unmentioned is that the interview was canceled twice due to the hurricanes because Harris needed to attend to the victims. Cooper was also only given 40 minutes of Harris’s busy schedule, leaving little time for in-depth policy discussion.

Just because Cooper decided to have Harris on “Call Her Daddy” shouldn’t call for backlash and ridicule. If you don’t like it, don’t listen. There’s no need for hate and defensiveness. If you’re that angry, show up and vote. It’s as simple as that. Stop trying to cancel women for anything under the sun.