Photos: Volleyball vs. Illinois

The Illinois Fighting Illini defeated the Iowa Hawkeyes, 3-1, at Xtream Arena in Coralville on Sunday.

The Illini looked to be the dominant team in the match winning the first two sets 25-21 both times. They were one point away from the sweep when the Hawkeyes overcame a 4-point deficit to capture the third set. Iowa’s Michelle Urquhart led the match with 20 kills and Claire Ammeraal collected 35 assists as well, but Illinois rallied behind the help of 18, 12, and 10 kills from Raina Terry, Averie Hernandez, and Laynie Smith respectfully. The Hawkeyes fall to 9-13 as the Fighting Illini improve to 14-6.

The Hawkeyes will play the Ohio State Buckeyes next in the Covelli Center in Columbus, Ohio on Thursday, Oct. 31. 2024.