Where and when to watch Iowa football take on Northwestern

The Iowa football team returns to Kinnick Stadium for its homecoming game against Northwestern. The Hawkeyes lead the all-time series against the Wildcats, 54-36-3, but the two squads have split their last eight matchups. Northwestern has won three of the last four meetings in Iowa City, but this time around will feature a new quarterback under center and offensive coordinator on the sidelines.

Second-year Jack Lausch has filled in at quarterback after the Wildcats’ first two games and has impressed with his mobility, running for 196 yards on 4.2 yards per carry. Meanwhile, Zach Lujan steps in as the playcaller after spending last season as the architect for a South Dakota State offense that averaged 37.3 points per game in 2023. Northwestern hasn’t quite hit that mark this season but has improved its running game by 20 rushing yards per game.

Matchup: Iowa (4-3, 2-2 Big Ten) vs. Northwestern (3-4, 1-3)

Scheduled game time: Oct. 26 at 2:30 p.m. Central Time

Location: Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, IA

Weather: 68 degrees Fahrenheit

TV: Big Ten Network

Announcers: Chris Vosters (play-by-play), Anthony Herron (analyst), Kylen Mills (sideline reporter)

Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network

Betting information: LINE: Iowa -14 | O/U: 37.5