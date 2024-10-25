Press Box Banter | If you can’t beat them join them

Following a tough loss to the Michigan State Spartans last weekend in East Lansing, the Iowa Hawkeyes return to Kinnick this weekend to face-off against the Northwestern Wildcats. The Hawkeyes are favored to win.

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On this episode, we discuss the latest news in Iowa athletics and make predictions for upcoming games.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Colin Votzmeyer and Brad Schultz and produced by Madeleine Willis. This episode was recorded on October 24.