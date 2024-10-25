The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Press Box Banter | If you can’t beat them join them

The Iowa Hawkeyes head into week nine with a 4-3 record.
Madeleine Willis, Senior Audio Producer
October 25, 2024

Following a tough loss to the Michigan State Spartans last weekend in East Lansing, the Iowa Hawkeyes return to Kinnick this weekend to face-off against the Northwestern Wildcats. The Hawkeyes are favored to win.  

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On this episode, we discuss the latest news in Iowa athletics and make predictions for upcoming games.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Colin Votzmeyer and Brad Schultz and produced by Madeleine Willis. This episode was recorded on October 24.

Print this Story