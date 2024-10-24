Johnson County appoints Mandy Coates as new veterans affairs director

Following the resignation of its previous director in July, the Johnson County Commission of Veterans Affairs has appointed Mandy Coates as the new director of veterans affairs.

Coates served as the interim director beginning in July.

The Johnson County Commission of Veterans Affairs seeks to connect all honorably discharged Johnson County veterans with assistance and benefits.

Prior to her appointment as director, Coates served as a commission member for nine years. The commission, consisting of five members, is appointed by the Johnson County Board of Supervisors and strives to advocate for local veterans. Coates’ new role consists of serving on the commission and managing the Veterans Affairs office located in downtown Iowa City.

Coates became a county veteran service officer in 2023 and said her new position fulfilled her calling.

“Assisting veterans is a real passion of mine,” she said.

A statement released on Oct. 11 outlined the virtues Coates will bring to her new position.

“Mandy brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to ensuring our veterans receive the care and resources they need,” the statement read. “We are confident that under her guidance, the county will see significant strides in enhancing programs and services for those who have served our country.”

Coates joined the United States Army Reserve shortly after graduating high school and was deployed to Iraq for 15 months in 2003. Following her tour, she returned home, completed a bachelor’s degree, and became a stay-at-home in 2012, beginning her role as a commissioner in 2015.

Fellow commission member and Army veteran Ines Beltre spoke highly of Coates’ appointment, admiring her hands-on approach and dedication during her time on the commission.

“Mandy has a very extensive history of working with veterans — not only in our community but beyond that,” Beltre said. “When she was in the military, she worked with her peers, and when she worked and was part of the commission, she was very hands-on, which we admired.”

Beltre emphasized the need for veteran care in the community and how Coates will see to that.

“We are in a time with our veterans that requires a lot of compassion,” she said. “I think that will be her biggest impact to them — showing them care.”