Live updates | Iowa football takes on Michigan State in Week 8

EAST LANSING, MI – Following a dominating home victory over Washington last weekend, the Iowa football team makes the trek north to East Lansing, Michigan, for a matchup against the Michigan State Spartans. The Spartans enter the contest 3-3 overall and 1-2 in Big Ten play after losing to Oregon two weeks ago.

This marks the first time the Hawkeyes have ventured to Spartan Stadium since 2017, a 17-10 Michigan State victory. Iowa leads the all-time series 25-22-2, and has won the last two meetings.

Iowa running back Kaleb Johnson looks to build off his incredible performance through the first six game of the season, where he has posted 937 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 118 carries of work. On the flip side, the Spartans will hope freshmen quarterback Aidan Chiles can find his rhythm after committing 11 turnovers to begin the season, including a fumble against Oregon.

Iowa will again be without the services of guard Beau Stephens due to a lower body injury and tight end Addison Ostrenga due to an upper body injury. Defensive back Sebastian Castro is listed as questionable due to an undisclosed injury, while fullback Hayden Large is set to play after battling an ankle injury.

COIN TOSS: Iowa wins the toss and elects to defer to the second half. Michigan State will have the ball first.

1Q 11:02: Michigan State 3, Iowa 0 – The Spartans march right down the field, aided by a 19-yard pass from Chiles to wideout Nick Marsh. But the Iowa defense holds, and MSU is forced to settle for a 42-yard field goal from Jonathan Kim for the early lead.

1Q 9:25: Michigan State 3, Iowa 0 – The Hawkeyes go three-and-out on their opening drive of the game. The Spartans will take possession at their own 11 after a timeout.

1Q 5:58: Michigan State 6, Iowa 0 – Michigan State drives down to the Iowa 25, but the Hawkeye defense hangs on for the stop. Kim tacks on a 43-yard field goal to extend the Spartan lead to six.

1Q 4:03: Michigan State 6, Iowa 0 – Iowa is unable to muster any sort of offense and goes three-and-out for the second straight possession. Johnson was stuffed on third-and-2 to end the drive.

1Q 1:07: Michigan State 6, Iowa 0 – On third-and-12, Chiles is picked off by Koen Entringer, marking his first career interception. Hawks take over at the Spartan 40.

1Q 0:06: Michigan State 6, Iowa 0 – The Hawkeyes can’t capitalize off of the turnover, and Drew Stevens misses a 58-yard field goal try. Spartans maintain a six point lead.

2Q 11:48: Michigan State 9, Iowa 0 – Michigan State drives 42 yards down the field, but the Iowa defense again gets a crucial stop. Kim tacks on a 36-yarder to pad the Spartan lead.

2Q 8:35: Michigan State 9, Iowa 0 – Iowa gets its first first down of the game and journeys to the Michigan State 43, but an aired pass from quarterback Cade McNamara forces a punting situation. The Spartans will regain possession at their own 25.

2Q 2:28: Michigan State 12, Iowa 0 – Michigan State moves the ball with ease, but the Iowa defense holds on in the red zone. Kim nails a 29-yarder to give the Spartans a 12 point cushion late in the half.

2Q 1:38 : Michigan State 12, Iowa 0 – It sounds like a broken record at this point, but the Iowa offense goes three-and-out yet again. The Hawkeyes attempted to run some motion and force the Spartans offsides, but they aren’t fooled. Michigan State will have it at their own 29 after the punt.

2Q 0:00: Michigan State 12, Iowa 0 – Iowa’s defensive line applied plenty of pressure on Chiles, but the 19-year-old freshmen has evaded many dangerous pockets, setting the Spartans up in Iowa territory. The drive stalls, and Kim misses a 55-yard field goal to end the half.

3Q 9:52: Michigan State 12, Iowa 7 – The Hawkeyes come out of the break firing on all cylinders, and McNamara caps off the drive with a 18-yard touchdown pass to true freshmen wide receiver Reece Vander Zee. The young wideout didn’t have much room to make the catch, but he was able to snatch it from the defender and get in for the score.

3Q 4:34: Michigan State 19, Iowa 7 – The Spartans waste no time and get a quick score of their own, driving 75 yards before Chiles finds wide receiver Montorie Foster Jr. for an 18-yard score to extend the lead back to 12.

3Q 0:49: Michigan State 19, Iowa 14 – The Iowa offense comes right back with an eight play, 69-yard scoring drive to get within a touchdown. Backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan finishes off the drive with a two-yard rushing touchdown, his third of the season.

4Q 11:52: Michigan State 22, Iowa 14 – Michigan State drives into Iowa territory, but stalls out around the 40-yard line. Kim knocks in his fifth field goal of the night, this time from 55-yards out to extend the Spartan lead to eight.

4Q 7:34: Michigan State 25, Iowa 14 – On the ensuing Iowa drive, McNamara throws a horrendous interception to set the Spartans up on the plus side of the field. The Hawkeyes hold defensively, but Kim nails a 46-yard field goal, his sixth of the game, to put MSU up by two scores.

4Q 7:22: Michigan State 25, Iowa 20 – Johnson has had a rough game so far, but he breaks loose for a 75-yard touchdown scamper on the first play of the drive. Iowa goes for the two-point try, but McNamara’s pass falls incomplete.

4Q 2:09: Michigan State 32, Iowa 20 – The Hawkeye defense has struggled to get off the field all night, and it continues at the worst possible moment. Michigan State easily marches 75 yards on nine plays, extending their lead to 12 with just over two minutes to go in the game on a one-yard touchdown scamper from Nathan Carter.

FINAL: Michigan State 32, Iowa 20 – Iowa bounced back with 20 points in the second half, but defensive inconsistencies ultimately cost them the game. The loss drops the Hawkeyes to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in Big Ten play. Iowa will return to action next weekend at Kinnick Stadium for a matchup with Northwestern. Kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.