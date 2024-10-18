Photos: No. 17 Iowa field hockey vs. UC Davis

The No. 17 Iowa field hockey team defeated UC Davis ,5-0, at Grant field in Iowa City on Friday. The team celebrated senior night with 235 fans in attendance. The Hawkeyes entered the game at a 6-6-0 record after a 1-2 loss to Monmouth College.
Throughout the game the Hawkeyes scored five goals from five different people, showing depth to the group. This is the Hawkeyes seventh shutout this season.
The team will continue their season at home against No. 18 California at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday.