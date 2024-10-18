The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: No. 17 Iowa field hockey vs. UC Davis

Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
October 18, 2024

The No. 17 Iowa field hockey team defeated UC Davis ,5-0, at Grant field in Iowa City on Friday. The team celebrated senior night with 235 fans in attendance. The Hawkeyes entered the game at a 6-6-0 record after a 1-2 loss to Monmouth College.

Throughout the game the Hawkeyes scored five goals from five different people, showing depth to the group. This is the Hawkeyes seventh shutout this season.

A biker takes a photo before a game between the no. 17 Iowa Hawkeyes and the UC Davis Aggie at Grant Field in Iowa City on Friday, Oct. 18, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Aggies, 5-0.

The team will continue their season at home against No. 18 California at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday.

