New partnership brings winter gear to residents in need

For the first time, the Iowa City Police Department is partnering with the Consultation of Religious Communities for a winter clothing drive, combining their efforts to provide essential cold-weather gear to local residents as temperatures drop.

The Consultation of Religious Communities is an interfaith network of faith groups, social service agencies, and advocacy organizations dedicated to improving the quality of life and well-being for all individuals and families in Johnson County.

Iowa City Police Department Community Outreach Sergeant Kevin Bailey, a lead organizer of the initiative, said the feedback from local kids who receive coats makes the effort leading up to distribution days all the more meaningful.

“Kids would tell us, ‘I wouldn’t have a coat, I would be wearing my same coat that had stains or rips in it had it not been for this event,’” Bailey said.

Tre Hall, Iowa City Police Department community outreach assistant, added that while the initiative focuses on providing coats for kids, the department recognizes that adults also need adequate clothing this winter.

“You’ve got people who work a manual labor job that they have to go outside for, but they’ve got a coat that has holes in it,” Hall said. “They’ll be able to get coats. Everybody deserves to be warm in the winter.”

Last year, without the involvement of the Consultation of Religious Communities, the Iowa City Police Department received and distributed 1,200 donated coats as well as thousands of other articles of winter clothing in sizes ranging from newborn to adult, Hall said.

John Barr, a leadership team member for the Consultation of Religious Communities, said their annual winter clothing drive, which has been running for over two decades, distributed around 1,300 coats to over 300 families last year.

By partnering for this year’s initiative, the Iowa City Police Department and the Consultation of Religious Communities aim to combine their strengths — the department’s ability to gather donations and the Consultation of Religious Communities’ organizational expertise — to make an even bigger impact on the community.

“This is kind of a new adventure for both of our groups,” Barr said. “It really looks like a win-win situation.”

Iowa City Police Department Public Information Officer Lee Hermiston, who has been involved in the past four years’ clothing drives, said the department is always looking to enhance its efforts and reach more people with each year’s drive.

“It’s all about improving,” Hermiston said. “Ultimately, we just want to make sure that people have the clothing they need this winter and can feel safe and comfortable.”

Hermiston also emphasized the personal dedication Bailey and Hall bring to the initiative, noting that they wash and organize the donated items in their own machines and that both of their families volunteered during last year’s drive.

“There is so much work that goes in behind the scenes. And just that level of care — you can’t teach that. You can’t train that,” Hermiston said. “I feel like that comes from a place of being very committed.”

Barr noted that the drive fills a unique need in the community, particularly for newcomers unfamiliar with Iowa’s harsh winters. With nearly 10 percent of Iowa City residents born outside the U.S., the initiative ensures everyone is equipped to handle the cold.

“We’re knowledgeable that we have people that have moved to the community who have never experienced winter before and are going to be in desperate need of clothing,” Barr said.

He also emphasized that distribution relies heavily on volunteer support, with volunteers not only helping to facilitate the events but also connecting with participants and offering helpful recommendations on winter gear selection.

Barr encouraged anyone interested to sign up as a volunteer, noting that the organization often attracts college students to assist.

The winter clothing distribution events will take place at River Community Church from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 16 – 18 and from 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 19. Online registration is required beforehand, though two drop-in slots will be available each half-hour.

For health and safety, only one representative per family is allowed to attend, with seven adult shoppers admitted every 30 minutes. Participants are asked to wear masks and arrange for childcare while they shop.