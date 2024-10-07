Photos: 2024 Iowa Men’s Basketball Media Day

Iowa Men’s basketball hosted its 2024 media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday.

Following an early knock out in the NIT tournament, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery spoke about his hopes for the 2024-2025 season. This included conversation about player development in the off-season and fresh motivation to qualify for the NCAA tournament this year. After the press conference, players spoke to media outlets and hosted an open practice.

The Hawkeyes will begin their season with an exhibition game against Minnesota-Duluth at Carver-Hawkeye arena in Iowa City on Friday, October. 25, 2024.