Photos: 2024 Iowa Men’s Basketball Media Day

Isabella Tisdale and Emma Calabro
October 7, 2024

Iowa Men’s basketball hosted its 2024 media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Monday.

Following an early knock out in the NIT tournament, Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery spoke about his hopes for the 2024-2025 season. This included conversation about player development in the off-season and fresh motivation to qualify for the NCAA tournament this year.  After the press conference, players spoke to media outlets and hosted an open practice.

The Hawkeyes will begin their season with an exhibition game against Minnesota-Duluth at Carver-Hawkeye arena in Iowa City on Friday, October. 25, 2024.

2024_10_07_MENSBBCOMBINED_0001
Emma Calabro/The Daily Iowan
Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery takes interviews during the mens basketball media day at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. The team took interviews from the media and held an open practice.

