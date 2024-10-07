Local representatives speak to University Democrats at Iowa

Iowa House Democratic Leader Jennifer Konfrst as well as local representatives Adam Zabner and Elinor Levin spoke to a crowd of students at the Iowa Memorial Union Monday night. The event was hosted by University Democrats at Iowa, a student-run political organization on campus.

“The state level isn’t often looked at during presidential years,” Seth Dickinson, president of University Democrats at Iowa, said about the reason for hosting the event.

The event, lasting around an hour, began with the three representatives voicing their stances on issues they have focused on during their time in office.

Konfrst has represented Iowa’s 32nd House District since 2019 and has been the House Minority Leader since 2021. She is running for her fourth term.

Levin has represented Iowa’s House District 89 since 2022, which covers the south and west sides of Iowa City, as well as University Heights. She is running unopposed for her second term.

Zabner has represented Iowa’s House District 90 since 2023, which covers the north and east sides of Iowa City. He is running unopposed for his second term.

Konfrst began the event by informing the audience of the three pieces of legislation Iowa’s Democratic representatives have focused on in the most recent congressional session.

“Our legislation is to freeze the cost of tuition for in-state students so that you know what you’re paying your first year is going to be what you’re paying through your four years, our legislation to legalize marijuana and our legislation to codify reproductive freedom into the Iowa State Constitution,” Konfrst said.

The three have also worked to increase funding to public universities.

The representatives also highlighted key issues that have resonated with Iowans, such as cuts to area education agency services, private school vouchers, and the six-week abortion ban.

Using these issues, the representatives urged those in attendance to get out and vote in November, citing the loss of former state Senator Rita Hart, D-Iowa, to state Senator Marianette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, for Iowa’s 2nd Congressional District in the 2020 election by only six votes.

Zabner, who is currently a graduate student at UI, has actively been encouraging people to vote on campus and discussing issues with those who stop to register.

“The number is over 2,000 voters they’ve registered on campus,” Zabner said.

Following their introductions, the three representatives opened the floor to student questions, encouraging them to ask questions and voice opinions they wanted heard, touching on issues such as climate change and the rise of overdose deaths in the state of Iowa.

Dickinson said he appreciated the turnout at the event, and that they are always hoping for a bigger crowd.

University Democrats at Iowa will host U.S. Representative candidate Christina Bohannan at the Iowa Memorial Union next Monday, Oct. 14.