Photos: No. 10 Iowa field hockey vs. No. 5 Maryland

The No. 5 Maryland field hockey team defeated No. 10 Iowa 5-0 at Grant Field in Iowa City on Sunday.

After losing to Maryland during their match-up in College Park last year, Iowa looked to get back on top. Down by one after the first half, the Hawkeyes were still in a hopeful position, however, finding themselves stuck against an aggressive Maryland offense, they took their first home loss of the season.

Iowa’s record now sits at 6-4.

The Hawkeyes will next face off against Indiana at home on Friday, Oct. 11, 2024.