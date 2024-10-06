The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Iowa tennis trio finishes weekend at Husky Invitational

Three athletes took on strong competition in Seattle, Washington, this past weekend.
Zoe Smith, Sports Reporter
October 6, 2024
Ethan McLaughlin
Iowa’s Pia Kranholdt awaits a serve during a tennis meet between Iowa and Oregon at the Hawkeye Tennis and Recreation Complex in Iowa City on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. The Ducks defeated the Hawkeyes, 4-3.

Three Iowa tennis players traveled to Seattle, Washington, this weekend to compete in the Husky Invitational hosted by the Washington Huskies. 

Third-years Pia Kranholdt and Nikita Vishwase and second-year Jessica Matthews took on the competition out west. 

The first day of play was held on Friday, Oct. 4. The duo of Krandholdt and Vishwase defeated Washington State in a doubles matchup to begin the tournament. 

In singles action, Krandholdt won against Zehra Suko out of Washington in straight sets — 6-3, 6-1. But Matthews fell to Washington’s Carina Syrtveit in straight sets — 6-0, 6-3. Vishwase also fell to Husky Catherine Gagnon in a three-set battle of 6-3, 4-6, and 6-2.

On Saturday, the Hawkeyes matched up against Denver. Kranholdt and Vishwase fell in doubles play to Claudia Martinez de Velasco and Natalie Cinkova, 6-4. 

The trio all had hard-fought and intense singles matches but each ultimately fell to the Pioneers in straight sets. 

The last day of play, held on Sunday, Oct. 6, featured a Kranholdt and Vishwase doubles win against Washington’s Zehra Suko and Sophie Luescher, 6-4. 

And the team matched up against Washington State in some tough singles matchups to round out the tournament. 

Vishwase fell to Elyse Tse in singles — 6-2, 6-4. Kranholdt fell to Hania Abouelsaad — 6-4, 6-3 — and Matthews fell to Martina Puvill by 6-3 and 6-1.

Up next

The Iowa women’s tennis team will head to Memphis for the ITA Central Regionals, which start on Oct. 9.

