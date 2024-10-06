Iowa tennis trio finishes weekend at Husky Invitational

Three Iowa tennis players traveled to Seattle, Washington, this weekend to compete in the Husky Invitational hosted by the Washington Huskies.

Third-years Pia Kranholdt and Nikita Vishwase and second-year Jessica Matthews took on the competition out west.

The first day of play was held on Friday, Oct. 4. The duo of Krandholdt and Vishwase defeated Washington State in a doubles matchup to begin the tournament.

In singles action, Krandholdt won against Zehra Suko out of Washington in straight sets — 6-3, 6-1. But Matthews fell to Washington’s Carina Syrtveit in straight sets — 6-0, 6-3. Vishwase also fell to Husky Catherine Gagnon in a three-set battle of 6-3, 4-6, and 6-2.

On Saturday, the Hawkeyes matched up against Denver. Kranholdt and Vishwase fell in doubles play to Claudia Martinez de Velasco and Natalie Cinkova, 6-4.

The trio all had hard-fought and intense singles matches but each ultimately fell to the Pioneers in straight sets.

The last day of play, held on Sunday, Oct. 6, featured a Kranholdt and Vishwase doubles win against Washington’s Zehra Suko and Sophie Luescher, 6-4.

And the team matched up against Washington State in some tough singles matchups to round out the tournament.

Vishwase fell to Elyse Tse in singles — 6-2, 6-4. Kranholdt fell to Hania Abouelsaad — 6-4, 6-3 — and Matthews fell to Martina Puvill by 6-3 and 6-1.

Up next

The Iowa women’s tennis team will head to Memphis for the ITA Central Regionals, which start on Oct. 9.