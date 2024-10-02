The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Day

John Charlson, Photojournalist
October 2, 2024

The Big Ten Network’s Women’s Basketball Media Day began promptly at 8:40 a.m. CT at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, on Wednesday.

Proceedings started with Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti’s address to the media. Panel discussions with coaches followed soon after, lasting until 11:00 a.m. CT. After an hour break, players and coaches reconvened in the main conference hall for breakout podium interviews, with members of the press circulating between stands set up for each team.

Interviews lasted until 3:30 p.m. CT and live broadcast interviews with Big Ten Network hosts were filmed throughout the afternoon.

2024_10_02_B10WomensBBMediaDay_JC001
John Charlson
Attendees file into the main conference hall before panel discussions begin during the Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Days at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024. The day began with six panel discussions led by Big Ten Network moderators, which each featured three coaches.

