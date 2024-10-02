Photos: Big Ten Women’s Basketball Media Day

The Big Ten Network’s Women’s Basketball Media Day began promptly at 8:40 a.m. CT at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, Illinois, on Wednesday.

Proceedings started with Big Ten Commissioner Tony Petitti’s address to the media. Panel discussions with coaches followed soon after, lasting until 11:00 a.m. CT. After an hour break, players and coaches reconvened in the main conference hall for breakout podium interviews, with members of the press circulating between stands set up for each team.

Interviews lasted until 3:30 p.m. CT and live broadcast interviews with Big Ten Network hosts were filmed throughout the afternoon.