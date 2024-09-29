Johnson County Affordable Housing Coalition expands efforts

The Johnson County Affordable Housing Coalition held its annual meeting on Thursday, where they celebrated past accomplishments and looked toward new goals for the coming year.

The meeting highlighted accomplishments over the past fiscal year and their goal of growth as an organization, as well as discussing the progress being made in affordable housing.

The meeting kicked off with the recognition of outgoing board members June Juenger of Heartland Bank and Trust and the Affordable Housing Coalition Board President Andy Martin with Martin Construction. They then celebrated the nomination of new board members Art Floss and Amy Hospodarsky.

Martin detailed his gratitude to the coalition over his time with the group. At the end of his six-year term, he is proud to pass on the torch to such a strong and dedicated group of individuals on the Board of Directors, the collaborations with local businesses and nonprofits, and the members and residents who work to enhance the group’s goal.

Through education, advocacy, and partnership, the organization focuses on making housing affordable in the greater Johnson County area.

The keynote speaker for the evening, Kristi Fortmann-Doser with the Domestic Violence Intervention Program, was presented with the 2024 Housing Impact Award.

A graduate of the University of Iowa, Fortmann-Doser has over 20 years of work experience with the Domestic Violence Intervention Program and was honored at the meeting for the work she’s done to provide support and advocacy services to survivors of domestic violence, especially with the program’s focus on long-term safety such as housing.

The Domestic Violence Intervention Program offers free and confidential outreach services and 24/7 crisis support line which includes medical advocacy, law enforcement, housing assistance, peer counseling, youth services, mobile transportation, pet support, and safety planning.

Fortmann-Doser discussed at the Affordable Housing Coalition meeting the importance of community support. Within the eight-county service region, 2,563 individuals were served in the fiscal 2024, a four percent increase since 2023. Between 350 and 400 men receive emergency safe housing each year within the program’s coverage area, according to Fortmann-Doser.

With four shelters, including the brand-new Terry Fortmann Emergency Shelter, emergency housing is at the forefront of the Domestic Violence Intervention Program. Fortmann-Doser mentioned in her keynote speech that 10 years ago, when they began the planning for the new shelter, it was nearly impossible to envision.

“We really wanted to address the fact that trauma and trauma care are nearly impossible in most community living shelters,” Fortmann-Doser said. “There is no privacy. It doesn’t exist. There isn’t a place to retreat to. And so we wanted to come up with an option for everybody.”

RELATED: Iowa City Housing Authority to close public housing applications

The Terry Fortmann Shelter includes 70 beds in 22 bedrooms, with accessibility features, bathrooms, personal kitchens, shared living spaces, and pet shelters available for every resident who comes through looking for a safe space.

“Affordable housing is really a baseline for basic living,” Fortmann-Doser said. “For victims of domestic violence, specifically, affordable housing is really their only option to get away. And so, working with organizations like the Johnson County Affordable Housing Coalition is a critical part of the work we do.”

Executive Director Jessica Andino reflected on the past year at the coalition’s work with gratitude for the groups that have collaborated together. In addition to the Domestic Violence Intervention Program, the Johnson County Affordable Housing Coalition does work with the community at large, including advocates, nonprofits, businesses, and residents. Organizations such as the Housing Trust Fund of Johnson County have partnered with the Coalition to provide housing and other basic needs to Johnson County residents.

“Affordable housing has been exacerbated by COVID and that additionally, there has been a larger gap between wages,” Andino explains. “The rent increases we’re seeing in overall housing prices are rising. There’s a bigger gap that’s causing a disparity and it’s hitting the hardest at the lowest incomes.”

In fiscal 2025, the Johnson County Affordable Housing Coalition plans to increase partnerships, educational opportunities, and advocacy both at the local and state levels to acknowledge the needs of Johnson County and create a welcoming environment for all.

Andino said this year has been one of many successes, from informing local policy changes to promoting innovative housing solutions among many more accomplishments.

“Strengthen is the word for 2025,” Andino said. “We will strengthen our organization internally to meet our community’s affordable housing needs. We will strengthen our inclusion of all municipalities in Johnson County in our fight for housing justice. Most importantly, we will strengthen our relationships with our members.”