Governor Reynolds appoints new member to Iowa Board of Regents

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds appointed Christine Hensley to the Iowa Board of Regents, announced in a release from the Governor’s office on Thursday.

An attendee of Drake University and St. Joseph Academy, with an honorary doctorate awarded from Grandview University, Hensley has worked with affordable housing projects as a business development manager for Midwest Housing Equity Group, according to the release.

Hensley was a Des Moines city council member for 24 years. Additionally, she has held the presidency on several boards, including the Iowa Student Loan Corporation.

In 2017, Hensley was inducted into the Iowa Women Hall of Fame for her accomplishments and honors.

“Chris is a remarkable person who has shown time and time again what it means to be a true leader in her community,” Governor Reynolds said in the release. “Across her long and accomplished career in education, business, and elected office, Chris has proven she has the skills and innovative spirit necessary to work alongside our regent universities in the pursuit of academic excellence for our students.”

Hensley said she is looking forward to her work with the board to create quality educational experiences at Iowa universities.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Iowa Board of Regents,” Hensley said in the release. “I appreciate the confidence Governor Reynolds has in me with this appointment. I look forward to learning from my fellow board members and working with them to ensure our universities are able to provide outstanding education to the citizens of Iowa.”

Currently, there are seven out of nine members on the board. Hensley’s appointment remains subject to confirmation by the Senate. A date has not yet been set for a vote by the Senate. Each regent’s term begins on May 1.