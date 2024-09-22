Column | Iowa football finally has an attractive offense

MINNEAPOLIS – At the start of the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, the Gophers turned to their last resort. Minnesota was trailing Iowa by 10 and had gained only 14 yards so far in the half. So what better to hype up the crowd than to play a video on the jumbotron of a furry gopher dancing, its head and upper torso popping out of the grass as if to say, ‘Look, I’m still here!’

The attention-grabbing Gopher danced and soon the video screen cut to the crowd. “Do the Gopher!” the board declared. Only when the cameras panned to the crowd, more than a few Black-and-Gold-clad fans could be seen moving their arms to the beat, a broad grin spread across their faces. Who can blame them?

Over 30 minutes of football, the Hawkeyes dug themselves out of a hole while the Gophers burrowed back into a cavern they’ve been in nine of the last ten years – one with no Floyd of Rosedale trophy.

Up north in the Twin Cities, Iowa began Big Ten competition with a bang, abandoning the passing game in favor of keeping the ball on the ground and watching in awe as the human highlight reel Kaleb Johnson did the rest. Despite the clear one-dimensionality of the Hawkeye offense, there’s reason to hope this team can continue its hot scoring streak and pile up wins.

While Johnson has undoubtedly skyrocketed into the national spotlight after his 206-yard, three-touchdown game, his skills alone aren’t the reason for his outbreak. In new coordinator Tim Lester’s run-centric offense, blocking is the name of the game, and the Hawkeyes have bought into that mantra.

“As an offense, we’re all getting in there and blocking our tails off,” Iowa left tackle Mason Richman said postgame. “That’s the expectation now, so obviously we have a new standard.”

Take a look at Johnson’s first score, a one-yard plunge in the first quarter. Johnson was hardly touched, as every Hawkeye blocker drove their opposition into the end zone. Right tackle Gennings Dunker flattened his man, driving him to the left and into the turf while Johnson scampered by unscathed.

On Johnson’s second score, Iowa tight end Luke Lachey drives Minnesota’s Jah Joyner away from the left side and towards the middle of the field, clearing room for Johnson to make the move outside. Hawkeye running back Terrell Washington Jr. followed up with a whopping hit on Gopher safety Jack Henderson, who stands three inches taller and weighs ten pounds heavier. Heck, quarterback Cade McNamara ran with Johnson the whole way, ready to take on whichever enemy got too close.

On Johnson’s third touchdown, his longest and most impressive of the evening, the blocking was once again superb. Fullback Hayden Large and guard Connor Colby pulled left and took out their opponents while left tackle Mason Richamn cleared his man, angling his blocking to the right and creating a wide frame of green for Johnson to paint his masterpiece and provide the coup de grace.

Those three plays were the highlights of a 272-yard rushing performance for the Hawkeyes, who averaged six yards per carry. Compared to last season’s performance of 11 net rushing yards against Minnesota, the night-and-day analogy might as well be an understatement.

I can’t say I’m an expert on offensive line play, but I’ve watched enough of the 2024 Chicago Bears to know what a bad one looks like. This Hawkeye team is far from that. Maybe that’s why a Bears scout was in attendance at the game. Anyway, the more important takeaway from this is that the offensive line has grown from last season, but also that the Iowa offense has embraced the ‘run first, pass later’ philosophy that has found them such success.

The fact that McNamara, a prized transfer when he arrived in Iowa City two seasons ago, was willing to serve as the lead blocker sends volumes about not just his character, but how the offense gets things done. Run a couple of reverses to keep the defense on its toes, but ultimately stick to what works. And if that’s only throwing the ball 15 times a game, so be it. Michigan beat a ranked USC team this weekend with its quarterback tossing for only 32 yards.

People like to say running the ball a lot isn’t attractive, but with Johnson making magic and the blockers pancaking oncoming defenders, Iowa has a style that’s worth watching. It’s averaging 32 points per game. I never thought I would even have to write that sentence.

Of course, even with a bye week, Ohio State is an insurmountable challenge, especially in the Horseshoe. But if Iowa can make it a four-quarter affair, then maybe the football gods and dancing gophers from above will look on the Hawkeyes with favor.