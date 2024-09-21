Live updates | Iowa football takes on Minnesota in Week 4

MINNEAPOLIS – Following a victory over Troy, the Iowa football team opens up Big Ten play with a road test against the rival Minnesota Golden Gophers, who enter the contest with a 2-1 record. The Gophers defeated Nevada, 27-0 last weekend, marking their second consecutive shutout win.

Minnesota leads the all-time series between the two teams 63-52-2, but the Hawkeyes have won eight out of the last nine matchups between the two schools. The Gophers look to claim the rivalry game for a second straight season after winning 12-10 last year in Iowa City. Minnesota hasn’t won two consecutive games in this matchup since 2010 and 2011, both of which came at Huntington Bank Stadium.

Iowa starting quarterback Cade McNamara looks to build off his strong performance against Troy, where he completed 19 of his 23 passes for 176 yards and zero turnovers. On the flip side, Minnesota will hope New Hampshire transfer Max Brosmer can step up against a strong Iowa defense that has given up only 13.7 points per game this season.

Iowa will again be without wide receiver Seth Anderson for the fourth straight game with an undisclosed injury, while running back Leshon Williams will also be sidelined due to an undisclosed injury suffered last weekend against Troy. Minnesota will be without the services of starting cornerback Justin Walley due to a knee injury. Additionally, Safety Aidan Gousby will not play due to a shoulder injury.

