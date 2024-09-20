No. 18 Iowa women’s soccer ties No. 17 Ohio State in Big Ten showdown

In a heated Big Ten matchup that featured two top-20 teams, the No. 18 Iowa women’s soccer team drew a 1-1 tie against No. 17 Ohio State on the road.

Iowa entered the contest on an exciting five game win streak, and looked to get revenge on the Buckeyes after losing their previous matchup in 2022.

Ohio State has also had an impressive season thus far, with their only loss coming to SEC powerhouse Auburn. The Buckeyes also collected a victory earlier in the season against the No. 24 Duke Blue Devils. This match against Iowa marked Ohio State’s fourth-ranked opponent of the season.

The swift Iowa offense pressured the Buckeye defense early, recording three shots in the first seven minutes of play. Fourth-year forward Elle Otto had the first shot of the game in the early seconds of the 3:00 minute mark, but was just off the mark.

Ohio State quickly grabbed the early advantage over the Hawkeyes, scoring at the 8:11 mark in the first half. Recording the goal for the Buckeyes was second-year forward Amanda Schlueter, marking her sixth goal of the season.

Goalkeeper Macy Enneking’s impressive shut-out streak came to an end after the early first period goal from Schlueter.

From that point on, Enneking stepped up for the Hawkeye defense, recording a total of three saves on the evening. Enneking’s only save of the first half came at the 33 minute mark after making a leaping jump to stop the oncoming Buckeyes.

The Ohio State defense recorded four total saves on the night, with one save coming in the first period of play and three saves occurring in the second.

Both teams were strikingly similar on offense. Iowa recorded six shots in the first period and followed up the second period with nine shots. Ohio State had seven shots, and followed the second period with five shots on goal.

Graduate Student Maya Hansen recorded the lone goal for Iowa, unassisted, at the 67:18 mark. Neither team could scratch after that, resulting in Iowa’s third draw of the season.

Up Next

The Hawkeyes will travel to Champaign on Sept 22 to square off against an Illinois squad that is still searching for their first win in Big Ten play. The game is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. CST and will be live-streamed on Big Ten Plus.