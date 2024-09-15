Press Box Banter | Down to one

The 1-1 Iowa Hawkeyes will face off against the 0-2 Troy Titans this weekend after they fell short to Iowa State.

Press Box Banter is The Daily Iowan’s weekly sports podcast. On each episode, we discuss the latest news in Iowa athletics, make predictions for upcoming games, and feature a special guest. This week, Press Box Banter host Matt McGowan is joined by Noah Kent. Kent was the runner-up in the U.S. Amateur Final this past summer. Now, Kent leads the Iowa Golf team in his sophomore year.

This episode of Press Box Banter is hosted by Matt McGowan, Colin Votzmeyer, and Brad Schultz, and produced by Madeleine Willis. This episode was recorded on September, 13.