Photos: Iowa vs Troy Football

Iowa defeated Troy, 38-21 , during a football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.

Following a last-minute loss to Iowa State, Iowa returned to Kinnick Stadium to face Troy for Family Weekend at Iowa. Going into the matchup, Troy sat at a 0-2 record, falling to Memphis and Nevada. Despite a losing record, the trojans put up a fight against the Hawkeyes. The Trojans led at halftime, 14-10, and held off big plays from the Iowa offense until the second quarter.

Following a break at halftime, the Hawkeyes offense scored 28 points, winning them the game. Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara had 19/23 completed passes and amassed 176 passing yards throughout the game .

Next, the Iowa Hawkeyes will hit the road to play Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024.