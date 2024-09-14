The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa vs Troy Football

Isabella Tisdale and Emma Calabro
September 14, 2024

Iowa defeated Troy, 38-21 , during a football game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. 

Following a last-minute loss to Iowa State, Iowa returned to Kinnick Stadium to face Troy for Family Weekend at Iowa. Going into the matchup, Troy sat at a 0-2 record, falling to Memphis and Nevada. Despite a losing record, the trojans put up a fight against the Hawkeyes. The Trojans led at halftime, 14-10, and held off big plays from the Iowa offense until the second quarter. 

Following a break at halftime, the Hawkeyes offense scored 28 points, winning them the game. Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara had 19/23 completed passes and amassed 176 passing yards throughout the game . 

Next, the Iowa Hawkeyes will hit the road to play Minnesota at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minn. on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. 

Isabella Tisdale
A statue of Nile Kinnick Jr. is seen in front of Kinnick Stadium as players enter on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2024.

