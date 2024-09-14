Iowa football escapes Troy in nail-biting 38-21 win

The Iowa football team escaped the Troy Trojans in a nail-biting 38-21 win inside Kinnick Stadium on Saturday.

After a blow-up 20-19 loss to rival Iowa State last weekend, the Hawkeyes looked much the same this time around, the offense certainly better but still struggling to find the end zone after making significant field gains.

Down 14-10 at half, Iowa’s running backs and offensive line covered any risks of another upset as they combined for three touchdowns, highlighted by Kaleb Johnson’s 178-yard, two-touchdown showing.

While starting quarterback Cade McNamara collapsed in the second half in that game, throwing 3-of-10 for less than 20 yards then, he came out a bit more collected and confident as he made the right reads and placed the ball well.

He finished the game with 176 yards on 19-of-23 and no interceptions, although he didn’t throw a touchdown and was sacked twice.

Altogether, the Iowa offense compiled 462 yards and four touchdowns — including a pitch to tight end Addison Ostrenga that found the end zone from backup quarterback Brendan Sullivan.

On the other side of the ball, even as the Trojans stayed close until halfway through the fourth quarter, the Iowa defensive line came up huge. That was highlighted by Ethan Hurkett’s two sacks and four tackles as well as defensive back Jermari Harris’ pick-six.

Starting the same

While the Troy offense made solid yet slow progression toward the Tigerhawk at mid-field, cohesive Iowa defense at the line — especially Hurkett, with two hard quarterback hits — was very restricting.

Iowa’s Johnson took a handoff, punched the gap, and broke out for 39 yards up the field, continuing his pattern of strength and reliability in the backfield this year. But on fourth and one in the red zone, the Trojans stuffed a rushed Johnson run up the middle for a turnover on downs to extend the scoreless stalemate after one quarter.

In fact, red zone conversions have been a major flaw in the Iowa offense this season, contributing directly to last week’s loss to the Cyclones — and seeming to contribute to the chances of one here.

But when McNamara found receiver Jarriett Buie for a 19-yard gain back up toward the red zone, Sullivan suddenly took over under center — and handed it off to Johnson for six points and then a 7-0 lead.

On the following drive, Troy quarterback Matthew Caldwell gave receiver Devonte Ross — who was as open as can be after dusting Iowa defensive back TJ Hall — a beautiful sky ball for a 63-yard touchdown to tie this one at 7-7.

The Hawkeye offense — or the running backs, rather — responded with a 19-yard gain from Johnson and 29-yard break-out from Kamari Moulton. But it stalled around the Trojans’ 30 yard line, putting kicker Drew Stevens in place to take the lead at 10-7.

Ross continued to have himself a day, though, this time taking a Rhys Dakin punt back 77 yards along the left sideline and to the house for a 14-10 Trojan lead moving into halftime. That’s as Iowa neglected to drive down the field for a final shot at points, letting the clock expire to many boos from the Kinnick crowd.

That’s a nail-biter

The athletic Iowa special teams returner Kaden Wetjen lined up as a receiver in Troy territory and made a dashing cut across the middle of the field for a quick pass from McNamara. He then dodged a Trojan tackler and pushed up the right side to the sideline and into the red zone for a 33-yard gain.

There, Sullivan took back over at quarterback and rolled left for a forward pitch to Ostrenga to retake a 17-14 lead.

A big sack from Iowa’s Max Llewellyn on a beautiful spin around the Troy lineman cost the Trojans nine yards, sending the ball back to the Hawkeyes, who returned it soon after a three-and-out.

Saving the day again, the Iowa defense extended the team’s lead to 24-14 as Harris intercepted a miscommunicated Caldwell pass and took it 28 yards back to the house.

But Troy kept it very interesting as quarterback Tucker Kilcrease replaced Caldwell and hit Ross on a dime in the exact same manner as his last receiving touchdown — a route leaving Hall trailing. The 62-yard score shrunk Iowa’s lead back down to 24-21.

Johnson kept the Iowa offense on his back as a 33-yard rush up the left-middle saw him extend out of the middle of the field and accelerate into the end zone, putting the Hawkeyes back up, 31-21.

Backup Iowa defensive back Deshaun Lee, who started for the Hawkeyes at the end of last season in DeJean’s stead, took over for Hall at the cornerback position before a pair of sacks from defensive linemen Hurkett and Brian Allen gave Iowa another chance to extend a comfortable lead.

Sealing the deal was Hawkeye running back Jaz Patterson, doing as Johnson and Moulton did before him by smashing the gap for a 39-yard dash to the end zone. With Iowa up, 38-21, the Hawkeyes escaped with a win.

Up next

The Hawkeyes, now 2-1, will travel to the Twin Cities for a matchup with the Minnesota Golden Gophers for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.

The Gophers are 2-1 as well with a 27-0 win over Nevada on Saturday, although they escaped Iowa City with a win over the Hawkeyes last season after the infamous Cooper DeJean fair catch incident.