Iowa defensive line makes big statement in win over Troy

For years, the Iowa football program has been known for producing one of the best defenses in the country under coordinator Phil Parker.

Iowa’s defenses have ranked top-10 in the nation in points allowed in three of the last four seasons and returned a plethora of starting experience in 2024 that caused many opponents to quake in their boots.

The focus has always been centered around the linebacker and secondary corps – complete with preseason Associated Press All-Americans Jay Higgins and Sebastian Castro – but it was the Hawkeye defensive line that made a lasting impact during Iowa’s 38-21 victory over Troy on Saturday.

Senior defensive end Ethan Hurkett headlined the group, contributing four tackles, two sacks, and two forced fumbles. Though neither fumble was recovered by Iowa, it provided a much-needed spark for a defense that uncharacteristically gave up big plays through the air.

The Hawkeyes trailed the Trojans, 14-10, at halftime after allowing a 77-yard punt return touchdown to Devonte Ross, leaving the sold-out crowd at Kinnick Stadium in a panic.

Despite the tough first half, Hurkett and the defense rallied in the second, holding the Troy offense to only seven points and 14 rushing yards during the frame. For the game, the Hawkeyes held a Trojan offense averaging 146 rushing yards to just 24.

“I mean, over the long haul, if we can defend the run, at least that gives us a chance to build a defensive football team, gives us a decent chance to be successful,” Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s been that way for 25 years. We’ve always believed in that.”

Hurkett has been a key depth piece on the defensive line throughout his Hawkeye career but finally got his chance to start this season. Teammate Brian Allen praises Hurkett’s hard work on the field.

“Ethan Hurkett is a dog. I don’t know if you all really saw what he did today, but he was really cooking out there,” Allen said. “Two strip sacks is insane. That’s what you go to bed the night before and dream about doing. He woke up and chose violence today.”

Though Allen loves to rave about his teammates’ success, he also played a big role in the triumph, tallying three tackles and one sack against the Trojans. One of those tackles featured Allen nearly picking up running back Damien Taylor and pushing him to the goal line.

Brian Allen was escorting him all the way to the Airliner #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/UADNleXvu5 — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) September 14, 2024

“I didn’t get blocked,” Allen joked. “There was a pulling guard coming for me, and I didn’t get blocked. So I just ran and made a play.”

“Brian is a super hard working guy,” Hurkett added. “He’s got a nose for football, for sure. You can’t just find that thing. It’s fun to watch.”

Like Hurkett, Allen has battled his way up the depth chart during his career. He redshirted in 2022 and only played in four games last season. But through the first three games in 2024, the second-year has racked up eight tackles, including one sack and one pass-break-up.

“It’s definitely been a long build up, but I’m glad that I’m finally here,” Allen said. “I’m glad I’m finally making the plays that I want to make, and now it’s just time to continue working, continue to try to make those plays and continue to contribute to the team to help us win.”

In addition to Allen and Hurkett’s performance, third-year Max Llewellyn also had a nice impact, totaling one sack and one tackle on the day. The sack was especially impressive, as Llewellyn pulled off the classic “swim move,” in which the defensive player uses his arms in a swimming motion to blow past the offensive lineman.

Mad Max Llewellyn spin move sack makes it 4th and 29 for Troy #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/DFKtT2HraU — Heavens! (@HeavensFX) September 14, 2024

“Max, I think, is like an energizer bunny,” Hurkett said. “I mean, he’s out there spinning around and running around, so he’s a lot of fun to watch as well.”

“That’s another dog right there, too,” Allen added. “Me and him are both coming off the sideline, and me and him especially want our shot at the quarterback. So every chance we get to celebrate with each other is amazing.”

The performance on the defensive line was certainly promising, but the group knows they have to be ready for the Big Ten season, which begins next Saturday on the road at Minnesota.

“Some plays didn’t go our way today and they’re going to go our way next week,” Allen said. “It’s all about our preparation and how we attack the week to prepare for Minnesota.”

“We’ve learned that we have a resilient bunch of guys,” Hurkett added. “No matter what happens, we’re going to keep fighting and just try to uphold our standard to the best of our ability.”