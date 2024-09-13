One-on-one with Iowa offensive tackle Gennings Dunker

The Daily Iowan: What’s your ideal sandwich?

Gennings Dunker: Oh my gosh, Subway, right? You get the cheesy bread. It’s pretty simple. You get ham, American cheese, get it toasted, and then I always tell them to put an unhealthy amount of mayonnaise on it. Then I get a little bit of lettuce and I’m good to go.

If you could have any superpower what would it be?

That’s a good one, probably luck.

What food do you just not like?

You know what really freaks me out? Cooked carrots. Those freak me out, bad. I love raw carrots but cooked carrots freak me out. I don’t know what it is.

How many unread messages do you got on your phone?

Honestly, zero. I usually read all my text messages. It’s kind of the respectful thing to do.

What do you enjoy learning about, besides just watching film?

At school I really liked chemistry, it was my favorite subject.

What do you remember about the class that was fun?

I thought organic chemistry was pretty fun. Sounds like a weird thing to say, but it was fun.

What did you do in that class?

A lot of reactions of stuff, learning different functional groups and stuff. It was kind of boring, but I found it fun. I was entertained.

Did anything explode in your face?

Not yet. That would be pretty sweet, though. Well, I mean, depends on how close it is.

Is [chemistry] part of your post-football plans?

I’m getting my bachelor’s in human physiology and then I’ll take my MCAT next summer. I’ll apply to med school at Iowa next fall.

What made you want to get into that?

Well, I started as physical therapy because my mom was a physical therapist, but then I decided that I should probably go to med school.

What kind of doctor do you want to be?

I’m thinking about doing pediatrics. Working with little kids.

Have you done any internships or anything like that?

I’ve shadowed in the ER and I also shadowed in pediatric psychiatry. The doctor I shadowed worked with kids with epilepsy. I did some volunteer hours in the hospital and worked in a research lab as well.

What’s the biggest thing you’ve learned volunteering?

The biggest thing I’ve learned volunteering was how good we have it as football players. We get to play a game and have a good time together while a lot of other people have a lot of stuff going on.

Do you have any irrational fears?

Probably none, besides cooked carrots.

What’s a book or movie that’s left a lasting impression on you?

I would say “Hot Rod.” Have you seen that movie? I just think it’s a true American story. It’s about perseverance. It’s pretty good.

Would you say you’re the funniest guy you know?

No, I would say it’s Jano [first-year offensive lineman Josh Janowski], he’s a pretty good time.