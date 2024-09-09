Miller-Meeks introduces refundable tax credit for IVF

U.S. Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks, R-Iowa, introduced legislation Monday to promote access to in vitro fertilization through a fully refundable tax credit of up to $30,000. The bill will provide financial relief to individuals and couples pursuing IVF treatments, according to a news release.

In battleground districts, such as Iowa’s 1st Congressional District that Miller-Meeks represents, IVF and reproductive health care continue to be a campaign issue. Miller-Meeks co-sponsored the 2021-22 Life At Conception Act, which states life begins at fertilization and bans all abortions nationwide.

Democrats like Miller-Meeks’ challenger, Christina Bohannan, worry that abortion bans could affect the viability of IVF and other fertility treatments. States that have passed life-at-conception bills, including Alabama, have also seen issues with thebills’ legal effects on the ability to provide IVF services.

The tax credit bill covers a range of IVF-related costs, including transportation to and from services, egg retrievals and transfers, counseling, lab fees, medications, and ultrasounds.

The proposed legislation is a “proactive step to encourage family growth” as U.S. birth rates are on a decline, according to the news release Monday.

According to a report by the CDC’s National Center for Health Statistics, the United States’ general fertility rate — the average number of children born to an individual in their lifetime — dropped to a historic low in 2023, decreasing by three percent from 2022 and marking the second consecutive year of decline.

An additional report by the center revealed that the number of births in the U.S. decreased by two percent between 2022 and 2023.

Coverage of fertility benefits is growing, especially among the largest employers, according to Mercer’s National Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans.

In 2020, 42 percent of employers with 20,000 or more employees covered IVF, according to the most recent report by Mercer. Alternatively, 27 percent of employers with 500 or more employees offered coverage of IVF in the same year.

A significant portion of the workforce, particularly those employed by small businesses, remain without the benefit of IVF coverage.

The Internal Revenue Service permits a limited medical expense deduction for expenses related to IVF treatments. The IRS only allows deductions if total qualified medical expenses exceed 7.5 percent of one’s adjusted gross income. The average cost of an IVF treatment cycle ranges from $15,000 to $30,000, according to Forbes Health.

The bill is a commitment to supporting life and the choices of families, Miller-Meeks said in the release.

“Every life is precious, and we have a moral imperative to support those who wish to become parents,” Miller-Meeks said. “By providing financial assistance through this refundable tax credit, we are not only making IVF more accessible but also empowering individuals and families to realize their dreams of parenthood.”

U.S. Rep. Mike Lawler, R-New York, and U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Oregon, co-sponsored the legislation.

“Thousands of babies are born every year in the United States thanks to IVF,” Chavez-DeRemer said in the release. “Unfortunately, it’s a very expensive procedure that often isn’t covered by insurance, which leaves it out of reach for many couples who want to have children.

Chavez-DeRemer said the legislation will make IVF medical expenses more affordable and help more Americans experience “one of the greatest gifts and joys of life.”