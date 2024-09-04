The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan
The Daily Iowan

Iowa City Police investigate stabbing at Burlington Street Kum & Go

The incident is still under investigation.
Liam Halawith, Elections Editor
September 4, 2024
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Iowa City Police are currently investigating a stabbing at the Burlington Street Kum & Go that occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. 

University of Iowa Public Safety released a Hawk Alert, or public safety bulletin, around 6:39 p.m. Wednesday, alerting UI students to steer clear of the area of the reported stabbing.

Around 7:23 p.m., UI Public Safety released another Hawk Alert declaring that police were still investigating.

Iowa City Police could not be reached for further details or comment Wednesday evening.

About the Contributor
Liam Halawith, Elections Editor
(he/him/his)
Liam Halawith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Public Policy. Before his role as Elections Editor Liam was a politics editor and reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI, Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his third year working for the DI.