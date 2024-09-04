Iowa City Police investigate stabbing at Burlington Street Kum & Go

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Iowa City Police are currently investigating a stabbing at the Burlington Street Kum & Go that occurred just after 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

University of Iowa Public Safety released a Hawk Alert, or public safety bulletin, around 6:39 p.m. Wednesday, alerting UI students to steer clear of the area of the reported stabbing.

Around 7:23 p.m., UI Public Safety released another Hawk Alert declaring that police were still investigating.

Iowa City Police could not be reached for further details or comment Wednesday evening.