Hawks in the WNBA | Caitlin Clark leads Indiana Fever to the playoffs

The Indiana Fever and Las Vegas Aces clinched playoff spots with two weeks left in the regular season.
Byline photo of Chris Meglio
Chris Meglio, Pregame Reporter
September 4, 2024
Isabella Tisdale
Indiana guard Caitlin Clark grabs a rebound during a WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. The Lynx defeated the Fever, 90-80.

Despite an ugly 1-8 start to the season, the sixth-seeded Indiana Fever are above .500 for the first time in five years after winning their last three games. Losses by the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream on Sept. 3 gave Indiana its first playoff berth since 2016, breaking a lengthy seven-year drought.

Indiana faced a tough matchup on Aug. 28, hosting the second-seeded Connecticut Sun. Rookie guard Caitlin Clark produced 19 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block on 6-of-14 shooting to lead her team to the 84-80 upset victory.

Indiana then traveled to Chicago on Aug. 30 and secured a 100-81 road victory over the eighth-seeded Chicago Sky. Clark enhanced her Rookie of the Year odds by logging a career-high 31 points, 12 assists, four rebounds, and one steal on 8-of-14 shooting in just 32 minutes of action.

Clark led her team to a 100-93 win over the Dallas Wings on Sept. 1, recording a double-double of 28 points and 12 assists on 10-of-19 shooting in 37 minutes of play. She also broke the franchise rookie scoring record with a three in the third quarter — adding another milestone statistic to her historic rookie season.

 

Aces secure playoff berth

The two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces secured their spot in the postseason following the first of three straight wins this past week.

The playoff-clinching win came against the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 30. Sixth-year center Megan Gustafson logged two points and one rebound on one made field goal in 10 minutes, while first-year guard Kate Martin didn’t record a stat in eight minutes.

Gustafson followed up with five points, one rebound, and one steal on one made field goal in 12 minutes in the 97-79 blowout win versus the Phoenix Mercury on Sept. 1. Martin logged just one minute in the matchup.

In the 90-71 routing of the Chicago Sky on Sept. 3, Martin recorded one rebound and one steal in 12 minutes — the most playing time she’s received since the all-star break. Gustafson recorded eight points, three rebounds, and one steal on 3-of-5 shooting in 22 minutes.

The Aces sit firmly in the fourth spot of the league standings with a 21-12 record.

