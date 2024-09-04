Hawks in the WNBA | Caitlin Clark leads Indiana Fever to the playoffs

Despite an ugly 1-8 start to the season, the sixth-seeded Indiana Fever are above .500 for the first time in five years after winning their last three games. Losses by the Chicago Sky and Atlanta Dream on Sept. 3 gave Indiana its first playoff berth since 2016, breaking a lengthy seven-year drought.

Indiana faced a tough matchup on Aug. 28, hosting the second-seeded Connecticut Sun. Rookie guard Caitlin Clark produced 19 points, five rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block on 6-of-14 shooting to lead her team to the 84-80 upset victory.

Indiana then traveled to Chicago on Aug. 30 and secured a 100-81 road victory over the eighth-seeded Chicago Sky. Clark enhanced her Rookie of the Year odds by logging a career-high 31 points, 12 assists, four rebounds, and one steal on 8-of-14 shooting in just 32 minutes of action.

Clark led her team to a 100-93 win over the Dallas Wings on Sept. 1, recording a double-double of 28 points and 12 assists on 10-of-19 shooting in 37 minutes of play. She also broke the franchise rookie scoring record with a three in the third quarter — adding another milestone statistic to her historic rookie season.

Aces secure playoff berth

The two-time defending champion Las Vegas Aces secured their spot in the postseason following the first of three straight wins this past week.

The playoff-clinching win came against the Atlanta Dream on Aug. 30. Sixth-year center Megan Gustafson logged two points and one rebound on one made field goal in 10 minutes, while first-year guard Kate Martin didn’t record a stat in eight minutes.

Gustafson followed up with five points, one rebound, and one steal on one made field goal in 12 minutes in the 97-79 blowout win versus the Phoenix Mercury on Sept. 1. Martin logged just one minute in the matchup.

In the 90-71 routing of the Chicago Sky on Sept. 3, Martin recorded one rebound and one steal in 12 minutes — the most playing time she’s received since the all-star break. Gustafson recorded eight points, three rebounds, and one steal on 3-of-5 shooting in 22 minutes.

The Aces sit firmly in the fourth spot of the league standings with a 21-12 record.