The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Iowa field hockey will feature a younger roster in 2024-25

14 of the team’s 25 players are underclassmen.
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
August 27, 2024
Grace Smith
Iowa midfield Dionne van Aalsum attempts a goal up the field during a field hockey match between No. 1 Iowa and Michigan State at Grand Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. The Hawkeyes will face Miami University at Grant Field on Friday, Sept. 6, 2024.

Following an NCAA Tournament berth a season ago, the Iowa field hockey team is poised for another successful season under the leadership of Lisa Cellucci, who is entering her 11th year as head coach.

Like last season, the Hawkeyes feature a youthful roster, relying heavily on underclassmen to step up and fill big roles. Cellucci said she brings the younger talent up to speed by developing team bonds on and off the field.

“First and foremost, it’s about building relationships,” Cellucci said. “We spent a lot of time on that early in the preseason, just doing some different things off the pitch to get everybody to get to know each other.”

Outside of developing team camaraderie, Cellucci and her staff are consistently teaching an aggressive style of play that Iowa field hockey is known for.

“It’s us being able to focus on our style of play,” Cellucci said. “The three big overarching things for us is going to be our ability to have a high level of possession, our defensive discipline, and real positional flexibility.”

Even with the bulk of the roster featuring underclassmen, the Hawkeyes return several key starters from last year who could make a strong impact this season.

Arguably, the most crucial returnee for Iowa is second-year superstar Dionne van Aalsum. The reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Year put the country on notice in 2023, leading the nation in both goals and points.

“She is going to absolutely be a marked woman,” Cellucci said. “Nobody knew about her until we got a little bit into the season. We expect her to make an impact and to score goals just like she did before. To lead the country in points and goals last year was unbelievable, and I think if she hits her stride she can score at a good clip.”

Another key returner is third-year goalkeeper Mia Magnotta. In her first season anchoring the defense, Magnotta thrived. She averaged 1.09 goals per game – good enough for sixth-best in the country.

“I feel a lot more confident in my abilities,” Magnotta said. “I think last season I was definitely nervous, but after a year of training and a full season, I definitely feel more confident in my abilities and more confident in leading my teammates.”

Iowa’s youth will be tested as soon as preseason play wraps up. After an exhibition match against defending Big Ten champion Northwestern, the Hawkeyes will face North Carolina and Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“The Northwestern scrimmage will give us a lot of information,” Cellucci said. “I think it will put us under pressure and we will be able to break down the film. It will be great going into Wake Forest and North Carolina. Our goal is to go into the Big Ten vs. ACC Challenge and try to win those two games. You have to at least get one just for RPI reasons and NCAA Tournament resume.”

The Hawkeyes make their season debut on Friday, Aug. 30 against Wake Forest, who enters the new year fresh off a disappointing 8-9 campaign in 2023. The game is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT with live stream coverage on Big Ten Plus.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Field Hockey
Iowa midfielder, Dionne van Aalsum is seen during a field hockey game between Iowa and Northwestern on Friday Oct. 06, 2023. The Wildcats defeated Iowa, 2-0.
No. 8 Iowa field hockey ends season short with loss to No. 10 Louisville in double overtime
Iowa midfield Dionne van Aalsum reacts during a field hockey match between No. 1 Iowa and Michigan State at Grand Field in Iowa City on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. van Aalsum scored one goal in the first period. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 3-1.
Iowa field hockey notebook | Hawkeyes prepare for Louisville Cardinals in first round of NCAA Tournament
Iowa's Miranda Jackson fends off an attacker to keep control of the ball during a field hockey game between Iowa and Michigan State on Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Spartans, 3-1.
Column | Underclassmen show bright future for Iowa field hockey
More in Sports
Portrait of Aleksandra Stojanovic
Iowa volleyball’s Serbian addition readies for season start
Iowa football players and coaches walk onto the field before the Big Ten championship football game between No.18 Iowa and No. 2 Michigan at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis on Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023. The Wolverines defeated the Hawkeyes 26-0.
Point/Counterpoint | What will Iowa football’s record be this year?
Iowa head coach Dave Dilanni teaches the team a drill during an Iowa Women’s Soccer open practice at the Iowa Soccer Complex on Friday, May 10, 2024. Iowa women’s soccer claimed the Big Ten title last year, the second in program history.
Q&A | Iowa women’s soccer Coach Dave DiIanni addresses team improvements and expectations for the 2024 season
About the Contributors
Jake Olson, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Jake Olson is a Sports Reporter for The Daily Iowan. In his three years with the paper, he has covered everything from rowing to basketball. He is studying journalism and mass communication with a minor in sports and rec management.
Grace Smith
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.