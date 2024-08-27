The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Iowa City school district votes to demolish former Hills Elementary School building

The board of directors unanimously voted to demolish the empty elementary school after considering future uses for the building.
Madison Schuler, News Reporter
August 27, 2024
Jordan Barry/The Daily Iowan
Attendees of an Iowa City Community School District Meeting document the proceedings on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2024.

Former Hills Elementary School will be demolished in the coming months after the project received approval from the Iowa City Community School District Board of Directors.  

In a unanimous vote, the board approved the decision to begin the demolition of the former school grounds, which will begin as soon as the company carrying out the project is directed by the district, according to meeting documents.

The board voted in March to close the elementary school at the end of the 2023-24 school year due to budget cuts, saving the district around $1.6 million dollars, according to calculations by the school board administration.

All students, as well as multiple staff and faculty, transferred to Alexander Elementary School for the new 2024-25 school year, which began Friday. 

After closing the school, the Iowa City school district and the City of Hills discussed renovating the former school to better serve the community. However, in a press release shared by the school district, Hills found the building does not meet the city’s needs.

No officials from the board of directors or community members commented on the decision at Tuesday’s meeting. During the meeting in March when the board voted to close Hills Elementary School, several community members voiced concern with the decision. 

According to meeting documents, the demolition of the school building is expected to be completed in mid-September. Iowa City-based civil engineering and land surveying company MMS Consultant, Inc. will do demolition, which will cost the district $41,850. 

There has been no confirmation of what will replace the building after it is demolished, but the City of Hills and Iowa City Community School District are collaborating on future plans, according to the press release.

