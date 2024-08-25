Photos: Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever

The Indiana Fever fell to the Minnesota Lynx, 80-90, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday. The Lynx win extended their win streak to six in a row and secured a spot in the 2024 playoffs. Following the game, former Lynx player Maya Moore had a ceremony for the retirement of her jersey.

Hundreds of Iowa fans made the drive to Minneapolis to watch former Iowa guard Caitlin Clark play. Clark led the team in points and assists during the game with 23 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. These stats led Clark to become the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500+ points and 200+ assists.

The Lynx will continue their season witha game in Phoenix against the Mercury on Wednesday.