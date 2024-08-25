The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Photos: Minnesota Lynx vs. Indiana Fever

Byline photo of Isabella Tisdale
Isabella Tisdale, Visuals Editor
August 25, 2024

The Indiana Fever fell to the Minnesota Lynx, 80-90, at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday. The Lynx win extended their win streak to six in a row and secured a spot in the 2024 playoffs. Following the game, former Lynx player Maya Moore had a ceremony for the retirement of her jersey.

Hundreds of Iowa fans made the drive to Minneapolis to watch former Iowa guard Caitlin Clark play. Clark led the team in points and assists during the game with 23 points, eight assists, and five rebounds. These stats led Clark to become the fastest player in WNBA history to reach 500+ points and 200+ assists.

The Lynx will continue their season witha game in Phoenix against the Mercury on Wednesday.

2024_08_24_WNBAVSFEVER_IT_0001
Isabella Tisdale
Iowa fans hold signs for Indiana forward Caitlin Clark before a WNBA game between the Minnesota Lynx and the Indiana Fever at the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minn., on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2024. The Lynx defeated the Fever, 90-80.

About the Contributor
Isabella Tisdale
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.