Photos: Outside the 2024 Democratic National Convention

August 23, 2024

With 74 days until Election Day, the 2024 Democratic National Convention was held in the United Center in Chicago, Aug. 18-22. There were 46 Iowa delegates that attended.

With many political events and changes in the recent weeks leading up to the convention and with President Joe Biden dropping out just one month ago, Several Iowa delegates shared the excitement that they felt growing in the Windy City as the week continued with high hopes of the newer and younger faces leading the Democratic Party.

Common talking points from a variety of names in the last few days reiterated the word freedom, took jabs at presidential nominee Donald Trump and vice presidential nominee JD Vance, and claimed, “We’re not going back,” warning of potential threats regarding Project 2025.

Heavy security, merchandise, and protestors could be seen throughout the city, going even far beyond the perimeter.

A variety of protestors included support for Palestine, preachers of the Bible, former President Donald Trump supporters, and many others wanting to speak and debate for their causes and beliefs.

With the pressing conflict between Israel and Gaza weighing heavy on some voters, large organized marches for Palestine also took place throughout the week, with dozens of protestors being arrested. On Wednesday, hundreds of police officers and over two thousand protestors filled the streets near the outside perimeter.

The Democratic National Convention concluded Thursday night with a speech from presidential nominee Kamala Harris.

A "do not enter" sign with stickers is seen in downtown Chicago during the third day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024.

