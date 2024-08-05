The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Donate
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Hawks in the Olympics | Brown wins semifinal heat, looks for gold tomorrow
Hawks in the Olympics | Brown advances in women’s 200-meter dash
Hawks in the Olympics | Stewart wins first medal for Hawkeyes in Paris
Hawks in the Olympics | Gustafson leads Spain to quarterfinal advance
Hawks in the Olympics | Incoming Iowa gymnasts Aurélie Tran and Cassie Lee shine in team Canada’s fifth place finish
Mock-up magazine or catalog on table. Blank page or notepad for mockups or simulations. 3D rendering

Hawks in the Olympics | Brown wins semifinal heat, looks for gold tomorrow

Her finish of 22.12 seconds was fourth overall.
Byline photo of Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Managing Summer Editor
August 5, 2024
Iowa runner Brittany Brown celebrates after the womens 4 x 100 meter relay at Drake Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2014. Iowa won first place in this event. (The Daily Iowan/Joshua Housing)
Iowa runner Brittany Brown celebrates after the women’s 4 x 100 meter relay at Drake Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2014. Iowa won first place in this event. (The Daily Iowan/Joshua Housing)

Former Hawkeye sprinter Brittany Brown qualified for the women’s 200-meter dash final on Tuesday after winning semifinal three on Monday in the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Brown, representing the U.S. as she hails from Claremont, California, competed for the Hawkeyes from 2014 to 2018 before turning professional and signing a contract with Adidas and, most recently, Nike.

Now, she’ll have a shot at the prized gold medal as she competes in the event final tomorrow at 2:40 p.m. CT.

Brown finished her semifinal run in 22.12 seconds, beating the likes of Daryll Neita of Great Britain and Jessika Gbai of Côte d’Ivoire to win it.

Out of the three semifinal heats, her time was fourth overall — behind Gabrielle Thomas of the U.S. in 21.86, Julien Alfred of Saint Lucia in 21.98, and Favour Ofili of Nigeria in 22.05 — meaning Brown will likely need a sub-22-second race for a shot at a podium finish.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Breaking News
Iowa runner Brittany Brown crosses the finish line in the womens 4 x 100 meter relay at Drake Stadium on Saturday, April 26, 2014. Iowa won first place in this event. (The Daily Iowan/Joshua Housing)
Hawks in the Olympics | Brown advances in women’s 200-meter dash
An Iowa eight pulls away from the starting line during the Rowing Exhibition hosted by the Iowa Hawkeyes against the Drake Bulldogs in the Iowa River on Saturday, May 4, 2024. Rain caused officials to cancel the exhibition midway through.
Hawks in the Olympics | Stewart wins first medal for Hawkeyes in Paris
Spencer Lee answers questions from the media during a press conference held in the Goschke Family Wrestling Training Center on Thursday, July 18, 2024.
Lee takes world tour to 2024 Olympics, follows familiar path
More in Featured
Team Canada during the women’s team final at the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Bercy Arena. Iowa gymnasts Cassie Lee and Auriele Tran competed for Team Canada.
Hawks in the Olympics | Incoming Iowa gymnasts Aurélie Tran and Cassie Lee shine in team Canada’s fifth place finish
Spain centre Megan Gustafson (17) shoots the ball against Peoples Republic of China power forward Sijing Huang (11) in women’s basketball group A play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Hawks in the Olympics | Gustafson dominates for 29 points in squeeze past China
The Iowa State Capitol is seen in Des Moines on Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2024.
Iowa six-week abortion ban went into effect Monday
More in Latest News
Spain centre Megan Gustafson (17) shoots the ball against Peoples Republic of China power forward Sijing Huang (11) in women’s basketball group A play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.
Hawks in the Olympics | Gustafson leads Spain to quarterfinal advance
Tuesday, July 30, 2024; Atlanta, Ga; Vice President Kamala Harris waves to supporters during a presidential campaign rally on Tuesday, July 30, 2024 at the Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Ga.
UI students react to Joe Biden stepping down, Trump’s assassination attempt
President Joe Biden gives an address at the LBJ Presidential Library to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act Monday, July 29, 2024, in Austin. Biden announced that he would not be running for reelection on July 21, 2024.
What now? The future for Democrats under presumptive nominee Kamala Harris
About the Contributor
Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
The Daily Iowan • © 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in