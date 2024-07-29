The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Mock-up magazine or catalog on table. Blank page or notepad for mockups or simulations. 3D rendering

Hawks in the Olympics | Gustafson dominates for 29 points in squeeze past China

The past and future of Iowa athletics are active in Paris.
Byline photo of Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Managing Summer Editor
July 29, 2024
Spain+centre+Megan+Gustafson+%2817%29+shoots+the+ball+against+Peoples+Republic+of+China+power+forward+Sijing+Huang+%2811%29+in+women%E2%80%99s+basketball+group+A+play+during+the+Paris+2024+Olympic+Summer+Games+at+Stade+Pierre-Mauroy.
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Spain centre Megan Gustafson (17) shoots the ball against People’s Republic of China power forward Sijing Huang (11) in women’s basketball group A play during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Pierre-Mauroy.

Former Hawkeye women’s hooper Megan Gustafson exploded for a team-high 29 points on behalf of Spain in a 90-89 overtime defeat of China in group play on Sunday at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Gustafson logged 40 minutes, shooting an impressive 14-of-21 from the field in addition to her well-rounded performance beyond the paint — she added eight rebounds, four steals, and two blocks with no turnovers in the win.

Competing in Group A, the Spanish women’s basketball national team will be back in action on July 31 at 4 a.m. CT against Puerto Rico.

As for Iowa men’s basketball representation in France, Peter Jok — competing with South Sudan — poured in 11 points off of the bench in a 90-79 win over Puerto Rico on Sunday. The win marked the team’s first ever. 

Jok played 22 minutes in the contest, shooting an efficient 4-of-6 from the field, including 3-of-4 from three, and snagging six rebounds and an assist.

Competing in Group C, South Sudan next has the star-studded U.S. team on July 31 at 2 p.m. CT.

But the future, not just the past, is also bright for Iowa athletics as two incoming freshmen Hawkeyes are competing for Canada in women’s gymnastics: Aurélie Tran and Cassie Lee.

Together, competing in subdivision four, Canada yesterday qualified for the next round with 161.563 points across vault, uneven bars, floor, and balance beam, moving past France and South Korea. That’s despite a tumble from Tran on the latter event.

The final begins tomorrow, Canada vying for gold against Great Britain, Romania, Japan, China, Brazil, Italy, and the U.S.

Iowa will be represented even on the water as former Hawkeye rower Eve Stewart participates in the women’s rowing eight for Great Britain.

The team won heat one in 6:16.20 over Australia, Canada, and Denmark today and will compete in the final on Aug. 3 at 3:50 a.m. CT.

About the Contributor
Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
