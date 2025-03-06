JoCo approves extra $30,000 for Health and Human Services building renovation

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved to tack on more than $30,000 to the Administration and Health and Human Services building remodel budget.

The decision will cover 10 additional construction modifications. The project’s contingency fund will pay for the order. Construction began on the building in November 2023, and it officially reopened in August 2024.

The remodel project, awarded to McComas-Lacina Construction in July 2023 for $7.35 million, started by focusing on building temporary workspaces for departments displaced by construction, progressing to remodeling the third floor of the building.

The project is now in its second phase, focusing on renovations to the third floor of the building. On March 5, the Board of Supervisors Office and staff relocated to the newly remodeled third floor.

The approved modifications on Thursday include tile joint layout changes, emergency lighting in restrooms, additional power and data installation, and insulation work.

With this approval, $39,943 remains in the project’s contingency budget, with the portion of the budget set aside for unforeseen expenses. The changes were pre-approved by county staff to avoid construction delays.