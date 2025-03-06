UIHC expands telemedicine system to accommodate rising flu cases

University of Iowa Health Care has increased its usage of the telemedicine system, also referred to as telehealth, to deal with an influx of respiratory illnesses this cold and flu season. Telehealth is a form of electronic communication allowing health care workers to provide services remotely.

According to data provided by UIHC, there has been an 11 percent increase in influenza cases this season. Last year, UIHC saw 1,840 visits for flu from Jan. 1, 2024, to April 1, 2024.

Since Jan. 1 this year, they have already had 2,042 visits.

Christina Kopp, a nurse practitioner and the lead advanced practice provider for UIHC’s walk-in clinics, said UIHC has made the telehealth system more widely available to accommodate the rising number of patients.

“We have recently expanded our telemedicine hours to try and accommodate more patients on telemedicine and to just be more available to the community for longer periods of time,” she said.

Kopp said extending the appointments into evening hours has been one way to give the community more access to providers. She also said UIHC has altered the number of appointment slots available based on current demand and increased the number of providers who offer telemedicine.

“Our telemedicine visits are filling up throughout the day, and typically, if we see that we’re full for the day, we’ll do our best to add more visits and make sure that we can have enough availability for the demand that we’re seeing,” she said.

However, the level of care provided through a screen during a telehealth appointment compared to a typical in-person doctor’s appointment could be questioned.

Second-year University of Iowa student Sara Malik, however, said she did not feel the quality of care was the same using telehealth.

“I didn’t really feel like I got what I needed out of the appointment if that makes sense. Because they just kind of ask you what you feel, and they’re like, ‘Well, it could be this or that,’” she said.

Malik mentioned that because she did not get additional testing done for her illness and instead was only offered at-home remedies, she did not find the appointment method as effective.

“If it is someone that is just looking to get a quick opinion, [telehealth] is fine,” Malik said. “But if you are actually not well, I feel like going in person is probably the best way so that they could be sure.”

Kopp said while telemedicine limits a provider’s ability to do a full exam or testing on the spot, it is still effective for most patients dealing with respiratory illnesses.

“There are always limitations with telemedicine, and we will refer those patients to an in-person visit,” she said. “But we can always do the best we can to try and help them in the moment and recommend a short follow-up in the clinic if symptoms are worsening.”

Kopp said additional testing can be ordered during a telehealth appointment, ranging from flu and COVID-19 tests to blood work and X-rays. Patients can go to the nearest clinic to quickly do the test without making an appointment or waiting for a doctor. Providers can also send in prescription orders from a telemedicine appointment.

However, further flu testing is not required to get treatment through the telehealth system, Kopp said.

“If [the patient] was exposed to influenza, or a family member recently was seen and diagnosed with influenza, and now they’re having fever, body aches, very classic flu symptoms with a high-risk exposure due to a family member, I think you can pretty safely assume that they have influenza and prescribed Tamiflu without further testing,” she said.

If additional testing is needed or requested, she said it means the patient will spend hours in the waiting room.

Kopp referenced alterations to the scheduling system, implemented this past summer, to make the quick trips even faster. Patients can input they are on their way to a clinic and how long until their arrival. They will then receive an “expected to be seen time” so the patient can plan accordingly and not have to wait in the lobby as long.

“That has been super helpful in helping keep patients out of the waiting room,” she said. “They can get on with their day, do their appointments, and then come to the clinic closer to their expected to be seen time.”

Hattie Ruhland, a fourth-year UI student, said telehealth has been helpful for that very reason.

Ruhland said she’s received care using telehealth quicker this year compared to years past, noting that she has successfully made same-day appointments.

“I would rather schedule ahead a Zoom call than wait three hours in a waiting room,” she said.