The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
UI art professor and students cross the state on hand-built bikes
Hawks in the WNBA | Aces heat up, Clark aids in come-from-behind win
Hawkeyes set to represent UI, countries in upcoming Summer Olympics
Modern jazzman Blake Shaw to play at Iowa City Jazz Festival
Ingrid Jensen’s career demonstrates the unifying power of music
Mock-up magazine or catalog on table. Blank page or notepad for mockups or simulations. 3D rendering

Hawks in the WNBA | Aces heat up, Clark aids in come-from-behind win

Both the Fever and Aces are clawing up the league standings.
Byline photo of Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Sports Editor
July 2, 2024
Indiana+Fever+guard+Caitlin+Clark+%2822%29+goes+up+for+a+shot+over+Phoenix+Mercury+guard+Kahleah+Copper+%282%29+on+June+30%2C+2024%2C+at+Footprint+Center+in+Phoenix.
Owen Ziliak/The Republic
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) goes up for a shot over Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper (2) on June 30, 2024, at Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Caitlin Clark provided yet another pair of solid stat lines in the Indiana Fever’s slate of games this past week, despite spotty shooting and nagging turnover struggles.

To begin the week, the Fever struggled against the Seattle Storm in Emerald City on June 27, falling, 89-77. Clark’s 15 points led the team, but that only demonstrated the lack of help the rookie has around her to put the ball in the basket.

She played 38 of 40 possible minutes in the contest, boasting an efficient shooting night while connecting on four of nine attempted field goals, three of seven attempted threes, and four of five attempted free throws.

That was in addition to six rebounds and seven assists but six turnovers, although many of such changes of possessions have been her teammates’ inability to receive her passes rather than her own carelessness. Still, Clark continues to lead the league in turnovers per game with nearly six.

On June 30, the ex-Hawkeye’s whopping 12 assists — she is third in the WNBA in assists per game with seven — overshadowed her six more turnovers as the Fever snatched an impressive 88-82 comeback win from behind double-digits to the Phoenix Mercury.

Clark ran for 39 of the game’s 40 minutes, although her shooting was a lot less accurate. She connected on just four of 14 attempted field goals and made just two of 10 threes. But her five of six attempted free throws boosted her up to 15 points in the win — and one rebound shy of a triple-double.

The Fever moved to 8-12 on the season and sit eighth in the league.

Iowa City Aces

On the other side of the states, Kate Martin and Megan Gustafson have continued to play minor bench roles on a Las Vegas Aces team that is getting hot.

Back in her backyard of Chicago to see Angel Reese and the Chicago Sky in the Windy City on June 27, Martin played seven minutes in a 95-83 win.

She scored three points on 1-of-3 from the field, that sole bucket being from deep, and added one board and one assist. Moreover, her plus-minus of +13 was a team-high, demonstrating her value on the floor even when the statistics might not show it.

Gustafson — in a slightly smaller role due to the dominance of A’ja Wilson ahead of her — played just four minutes and did not attempt a shot.

And in a June 29 win, 88-77, over the last-place Washington Mystics, Martin saw six more minutes on the floor and connected on her only attempted shot of the evening — again a three for three points.

Gustafson played six minutes as well in the game but missed both of her shots, also threes, and recorded no other stats.

The Aces are on a roll after a slow start to the season, having now won four of their last four games to move to 10-6 overall. They are working into a groove and charging up the WNBA standings, and a bit more contribution from the two Hawkeyes on the floor would only aid in that boost.

Print this Story
More to Discover
More in Latest News
A general view of construction of the Eiffel Tower Stadium, the venue for beach volleyball, in preparation for the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games.
Hawkeyes set to represent UI, countries in upcoming Summer Olympics
Blake Shaw poses for a photo at the intermission of his and Dan Padley’s show outside Goosetown Cafe on the evening of Oct. 7, 2020.
Modern jazzman Blake Shaw to play at Iowa City Jazz Festival
Contributed by Ingrid Jensen/Mariana Meraz
Ingrid Jensen’s career demonstrates the unifying power of music
More in Sports
Iowa quarterback Ricky Stanzi practices on the sideline during Iowas first home game against UNI on Friday, Sept. 4, 2009, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City. Stanzi threw for 242 yards during the 17-16 win over the Panthers.
What If? | Ricky Stanzi's fateful injury
Jun 23, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket against Chicago Sky guard Dana Evans (11) during the first half of a basketball game at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
Former Iowa women's basketball star Cailtin Clark named WNBA All-Star in rookie campaign
Iowa guard Payton Sandfort backs down a defender during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins, 81-67.
Iowa men’s basketball’s newcomers look to flip the script after disappointing 2023-24 campaign
About the Contributor
Colin Votzmeyer
Colin Votzmeyer, Assistant Sports Editor
he/him/his
Colin Votzmeyer is a junior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and mass communication with minors in history and criminology, law, and justice. Prior to his role as assistant sports editor, he previously served as digital producer, news reporter covering crime, cops, and courts, and sports reporter covering track and field and women's basketball. He plans on attending law school after his graduation with hopes of pursuing a career as a criminal defense attorney.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in