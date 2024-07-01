Top+10+Wholesale+Liquidation+Companies+in+the+USA

If you’ve ever heard of return pallets for sale and have wondered how to buy them, you’re not alone. Many “overstock” or “liquidation” centers are popping up around the United States, but how do they find their goods?
They find wholesale liquidation pallets for sale.
Amazon, Target and Walmart liquidation – plus many other stores – is possible because people:
- Return goods
- Don’t buy goods, leading to an oversupply of goods
Often, retail outlets would rather resell return goods at insane discounts to liquidation stores. You’ll also find that retailers have limited space in their warehouses, so it’s not uncommon for them to sell off inventory in what is known as overstock pallets.
Resellers can make a lot of money off of these pallets because they can still sell them for less than retail.
But when you purchase truckloads of goods, you’ll receive a mix of items and not just an entire delivery of the same goods. For example, clothing liquidation pallets may have one of every shirt, and that’s it.
Electronic pallets may have five 40” televisions, so if you’re looking to be a supplier of one item in mass, liquidation may not be the best option. But if you have a customer base that’s looking for deals, wholesale liquidation pallets companies are a great way to make a substantial return on your investment.
What companies are the best wholesale liquidators in the United States? Let’s find out:
UpLiquidation is the go-to liquidation company in the U.S., voted the #1 liquidation company in the USA since 2015. Rankings are based on numerous parameters, such as:
- 15+ years of experience in the industry
- Largest inventory in the U.S.
- Fast support times via email, live chat and phone
- All inventory on the site is owned and ready to be dispatched
- Strict quality control measures for all loads
When you reach out to UpLiquidation, the team contacts you within 4 – 6 hours of placing an order through the SSL-secured website. The UpLiquidation team will contact you to arrange dispatch and provide freight quotes.
All payments are made through wire transfer, so you never have to pay processor fees.
UpLiquidation’s inventory includes many Amazon pallet options, general merchandise, footwear, branded shoes and more. You can also view all inventory in the liquidation warehouse on the company’s main website.
2. B-Stock
B-Stock is a liquidation company that sources overstock items from many of the world’s largest retailers, with interesting options from Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Amazon, Walmart and others.
The company connects buyers to manufacturers and retailers with auctions in Europe, Asia, Canada and the U.S.
Unlike UpLiquidation, B-Stock is an auction platform that does demand a 10% final bid price as payment, so the price of goods is often higher.
B-Stock’s site is SSL-encrypted, and you can reach out to them via the contact form or live chat.
3. BULQ
BULQ makes inventory easy, with owners who have been reselling inventory since 2004. The company has been in business for 11 years, so they’re well known, even though they don’t have a store near me.
You can contact BULQ via:
- Toll-free
- Live chat
You’ll find options for new, like new, uninspected returns, used and working items, and salvage items. One of the bonuses of BULQ is that you can purchase certain lots of items, such as five laptops, but the price may make it difficult to turn a profit.
4. Direct Liquidation
Direct Liquidation offers an auction-style purchasing process, and you can purchase interesting options, such as a pallet of kitchen and bathroom fixtures. You’ll find auctions from truckloads of:
- JCPenney
- Walmart
- Sam’s Club
- Signature Hardware
You can purchase via credit card or bank wire, and customer support is available on email, live chat and phone. For over 10 years, the company has helped businesses secure inventory for up to 90% off.
Auctions do make pricing unpredictable, and certain reserve prices must be met. However, there are also “buy now” options.
5. AML Inc.
AML is a general merchandise company that focuses on surplus options. Nationwide shipping is available, but you will need to put 10% down to secure your purchase. Financing is available and AML has been in business since 1992.
You can purchase truckloads and pallets, and support is available by phone and email.
Multiple payment options are accepted, including debit and credit as well as bank wire. You can purchase unique truckloads, such as heater accessories, and the purchasing process works like this:
- Pay 10% down to secure your order
- The team reaches out the next business day
- Final invoice is sent, and the shipment is dispatched when payment is sent
Returns and exchanges are not accepted, and little information is available on quality control measures.
6. Liquidation.com
Liquidation.com offers package, pallet and truckload options to customers, with items from a variety of categories and retailers.
To make a purchase, you first need to create an account. Once you find the merchandise you want, you’ll have to bid on it. You can use proxy bidding to automatically increase bids on merchandise you want.
If you’re the winning bidder, you will need to pay the final auction price as well as:
- Applicable taxes
- The buyer’s premium
- Shipping fees
Liquidation.com has hundreds of listings in some of the most in-demand categories.
7. American Liquidations
American Liquidations offers a variety of liquidation pallets at affordable prices. For example, you may find the following pallets for under $5K:
- Smart T.V.s
- Overstock electronics
- P.S. 5 pallets
- Apple Air Pod pallets
- More
Customers are free to visit the company’s warehouse to view the merchandise in person and even take their purchase home that day. Shipping and freight options are also available.
American Liquidators does not require customers to have a business license, but if you do have one, you can avoid having to pay any applicable sales tax.
8. Select Liquidation
Select Liquidation offers direct truckload liquidations from some of the biggest retailers in the U.S.: Amazon, Walmart, Target, Lowe’s, Best Buy, Home Depot and more.
Some of the best-selling lots include:
- Amazon trophy mediums (800-1K mixed return items)
- Target DC salvage (up to 10K units)
- Mixed grocery with 24-48 pallets
Select Liquidation has been in business for nearly a decade and has liquidation warehouses across the U.S. Support is available via telephone every day of the week to answer questions and assist with your order.
9. BlueLots
BlueLots offers liquidation lots in a wide range of categories, but they take an eBay-like approach to the sale of their pallets. Along with Buy Now pallets, they also have auctions.
Auctions provide buyers with an opportunity to purchase pallets at lower prices.
The pallets at BlueLots are more narrowly focused when it comes to product selection. For example, you may find a pallet full of one particular brand, style and color of shoe or one type of beauty product.
Depending on your business, you may find the wholesale-like nature of BlueLots to be more appealing because you know exactly what you’re getting.
10. Via Trading
Via Trading is a California-based provider of wholesale liquidation lots. They offer:
- Manifested and unmanifested lots
- Assorted case packs
- Flat-priced lots (single and multi-pallet options)
- Master cases
There are no minimum order requirements, membership fees or business registration requirements.
Via Trading offers pallets in a wide range of categories, including apparel, accessories, electronics, domestic items, furniture, housewares, tools, shoes and more.
Customers can order online through the website (if they have a registered account), over the phone, in person, through their live chat or by fax.
Frequently Asked Questions
What are Liquidation Pallets and what Types of Pallets are Available?
Liquidation pallets are pallets full of surplus merchandise from large retailers or suppliers. For example, you can find pallets from the Target liquidation store as well as Amazon pallets.
Typically, these pallets include several items from the same category or department. There are several types of pallets available, including:
- Customer returns
- Excess inventory or overstock
Excess inventory can include items that are discontinued, leftover items from clearance stock or seasonal items.
Where to Buy Liquidation Pallets?
There are several ways to buy liquidation pallets, including direct and from liquidators. But UpLiquidation has the largest inventory in the country and a reputation for excellence. They cut out the middleman to save you money and frustration.
How to Buy Liquidation Pallets?
If you want to buy a liquidation pallet, the first step is to find a trusted supplier. Then, it’s as simple as going through the supplier’s purchasing process, arranging delivery, inspecting the items and selling them.
What Types of Liquidation Pallets Should You Buy?
Any type of liquidation pallet can be profitable, but the best categories are typically:
- Electronics and gadgets
- Apparel
Electronics, in particular, are always in high demand and can often be sold at higher prices.
Is Flipping Liquidation Pallets Profitable?
Yes, flipping merchandise liquidation pallets can be highly profitable. Some resellers see a profit margin of 30-40% per sale. To maximize profit, it’s best to buy direct and cut out the middleman – like with UpLiquidation.
How much does it cost to purchase Amazon return pallets?
The cost of Amazon return pallets can vary significantly, depending on the value of the items and their condition. For example, electronic liquidation pallets are generally more expensive than pallets of apparel. Costs can range from $100-$200 to thousands of dollars.
Does Amazon have its own Liquidation Store?
Yes, there is an Amazon liquidation store, but only enrolled customers can purchase lots. To enroll, you must be located within the contiguous U.S., have a regular Amazon customer account and be enrolled in the Amazon Tax Exemption Program.