Mental Health in the Digital Age: The Role of Technology

As we scroll through our feeds, it’s easy to overlook the psychological costs. The consequences of excessive social media use can manifest as depression, anxiety, crumbling self-confidence, and body image issues – all taking a heavy toll on our mental health. As we swap face-time for screen-time, a creeping sense of loneliness can set in, quietly eroding our mental health.

Mental health gets a helping hand from the advances being made in technology. Without access to social resources, people can feel lost and disconnected. But here, they can tap into a community that cares, finds strength in numbers, and supports one another. Pandemic or not, access to quality mental health care remains a pressing issue – teletherapy is helping to address this inequality, bringing solace to those living in rural areas where resources are scarce.

Forget about deadlines and to-do lists for a while and indulge in some relaxing screen time. Your favorite TV characters or movie heroes will be happy to keep you company and take your mind off things. Services like Paramount Plus have a lot of content in various genres. But you may encounter the message “Paramount Plus not available in your region”. There is a solution and it is a VPN. You need to know how to use VPN on Paramount Plus and this will be useful to you not only on this streaming service. The procedure is simple: install VeePN on your device, you can even use a free trial, log in to your account and connect to the server. Your IP address and region have been changed.

What is the Role of Technology in Mental Health Care?

Technologies are capable of many things, but they are only tools and it cannot be said that they negatively affect a person’s psychological state. If you feel increased anxiety due to cybersecurity risks, just use a VPN app for iOS and a password manager. This will reduce the risks many times over. There are also special technologies for treating psychological disorders and here are some of them.

1 Digital Therapeutics (DTx)

Digital therapeutics (DTx) leverage behavioral interventions to offer promising solutions for the prevention and management of various mental health issues. Between 2010 and 2019, over 500 clinical trials were conducted on digital therapeutics, with more than 40% focusing on mental health. One therapeutic area where these innovations could greatly enhance standard care is attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

Currently, ADHD treatments mainly rely on pharmacological interventions, which can come with long-term risks and side effects. However, a groundbreaking development in June 2020 saw the FDA approve EndeavorRxTM (AKL-T01) as a prescription digital therapeutic for children with ADHD. Unlike most digital therapeutics that require patients to be awake, the Monarch external Trigeminal Nerve Stimulation (eTNS) system is unique in its ability to operate while the patient is asleep. This compact electronic device stimulates the trigeminal nerve in the brain through a small patch applied to the forehead before bedtime. It targets brain areas associated with mood disorders, epilepsy, and attention.