Basic Rules For Choosing Mobile Proxies

The popularity of mobile proxies is skyrocketing because, over the years, they have proven their efficiency: mobile proxies are more difficult to block than classic server ones. They are a very useful tool in promoting accounts on social networks, accessing blocked sites, and providing anonymity on the web. If you are contemplating using an Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook proxy, then this article is for you.

Why Should You Use Mobile Proxies?

Today, many people’s preferences have drastically changed from what they were before. Nowadays, users prefer to use their smartphones rather than a PC or laptop to access the Internet and social networks. Obviously, surfing the net without having to stay in is very convenient: you can watch your favorite videos from whatever place you are at right now. There are other advantages of the mobile Internet that relate to security. When you use your mobile phone, you are already using mobile proxies to connect. By doing so, you reduce the likelihood of your Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook account being blocked by an IP address.

But a mobile phone receives only one IP address at a time, which is issued to it by the mobile operator. And it cannot be used for a large number of social media accounts at the same time.

For these purposes, there are services for selling mobile proxies. They have a large number of pools with IP addresses from different cellular operators in different regions of a particular country. Mobile proxies are just right for managing a large number of accounts on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. They are also suitable for promoting brands and websites in search engines.

We recommend paying attention to the following rules when choosing multi-proxies:

First Rule: Pool of IP Addresses

Some mobile proxy providers claim to have excellent mobile proxies, but in reality, they do not have enough equipment to provide the user with the required number of available IP addresses.

When choosing a provider, make sure it has multiple pools of IP addresses.

The more pools of IP addresses a provider has, the more the performance of mobile proxies improves. You have a choice between the IP addresses of the desired city and the mobile operator.