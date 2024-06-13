Basic Rules For Choosing Mobile Proxies

The popularity of mobile proxies is skyrocketing because, over the years, they have proven their efficiency: mobile proxies are more difficult to block than classic server ones. They are a very useful tool in promoting accounts on social networks, accessing blocked sites, and providing anonymity on the web. If you are contemplating using an Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook proxy, then this article is for you.
Why Should You Use Mobile Proxies?
Today, many people’s preferences have drastically changed from what they were before. Nowadays, users prefer to use their smartphones rather than a PC or laptop to access the Internet and social networks. Obviously, surfing the net without having to stay in is very convenient: you can watch your favorite videos from whatever place you are at right now. There are other advantages of the mobile Internet that relate to security. When you use your mobile phone, you are already using mobile proxies to connect. By doing so, you reduce the likelihood of your Instagram, TikTok, or Facebook account being blocked by an IP address.
But a mobile phone receives only one IP address at a time, which is issued to it by the mobile operator. And it cannot be used for a large number of social media accounts at the same time.
For these purposes, there are services for selling mobile proxies. They have a large number of pools with IP addresses from different cellular operators in different regions of a particular country. Mobile proxies are just right for managing a large number of accounts on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook. They are also suitable for promoting brands and websites in search engines.
We recommend paying attention to the following rules when choosing multi-proxies:
First Rule: Pool of IP Addresses
Some mobile proxy providers claim to have excellent mobile proxies, but in reality, they do not have enough equipment to provide the user with the required number of available IP addresses.
When choosing a provider, make sure it has multiple pools of IP addresses.
The more pools of IP addresses a provider has, the more the performance of mobile proxies improves. You have a choice between the IP addresses of the desired city and the mobile operator.
It is better to carefully research the service provider before purchasing. A reputable service provider will always provide you with information about their capabilities and the performance of their mobile proxies.
Second Rule: Change the IP Address
Another important factor when choosing the best mobile proxy provider is the IP rotation feature. Each time the proxy is rebooted, the external IP changes, it changes without affecting the internal IP address. This way, your actual IP address is invisible to your mobile operator. This reduces the likelihood of IP blocking.
Changing your IP address also allows you to access geo-restricted content. Geoblock content is sites that are prohibited in your country. Moreover, it makes it easy to use multiple accounts on one social network.
Third Rule: Private Mobile Proxies And Their Pricing
The prices of private proxies play an important role in determining its performance. Prices for mobile proxies depend on how much data they can process. The more data they transfer, the higher the price. The higher the price, the better the mobile proxies work.
If a proxy provider offers you lower prices than most on the market, make sure they don’t compromise stability, speed, and security. Otherwise, it will lead to constant timeouts and errors on the server side. Usually, cheaper proxies lead to long and unsafe hang-ups. It is best to buy private “virgin” proxies.
Virgin proxies are those that no one has previously purchased or used. This ensures that the proxy is only used by you.
Fourth Rule: General Mobile Proxies
Different service providers offer different types of mobile proxy sharing features. For example, a supplier offers one channel from one pool, and one operator at a low price, but there are other users on it besides you. When you use such a common mobile proxy channel, the IP address received from the cellular operator is also used by other users. It is not safe. There is a possibility of losing your social network account on such proxies.
You need to clearly understand why such proxies are needed if you use them in your work.
When choosing a service provider from the arsenal of which such “General Proxies” exist, you should carefully study all the terms and conditions of their general use.
Such proxies can be considered safe provided that the provider offers common channels consisting of several pools, geos, and operators, which allows all proxy users to be distributed evenly across all IP addresses issued by the cellular operator. Using these less congested shared channels is much safer than using a single shared proxy. Since each cellular operator has a huge number of subscribers who use the mobile Internet, it is technically impossible and not financially profitable to issue each subscriber a specific IP address.
It is more convenient and profitable to use single pools of IP addresses for several subscribers at once. And it turns out that one mobile IP address can be used simultaneously by tens, hundreds, or even thousands of users. Therefore, by purchasing shared mobile proxies from a provider, you simply become one of the mobile network users listed above.
Fifth Rule: Higher Speed
Speed is an important factor when choosing the best mobile proxies. People usually think that proxy servers slow down their internet speed because of the extra work the servers do in the background. But this is not true. Instead, proxy servers improve your internet speed. Since providers try to choose the location of their proxies with the highest possible access speed from the user to the proxy and with the highest possible speed of the mobile Internet itself.
Final Thoughts
The value of mobile proxies is great. They help you perform repetitive actions from one account, scrape competitors, buy and resell traffic, access some blocked sites, and maintain anonymity when you need it.