Online Ratings – Find and Evaluate Trustworthy Reviews

Reading online reviews is essential these days. They give you other people’s opinions about the website or product you’re interested in. When it comes to websites like online casinos where user reviews can give you a good idea of what a site offers before you deposit, reading reviews is particularly helpful.

So, in this article, we’ll have a look at how to read and interpret user reviews and ratings online.

Read public forums

A good way to get an idea of how good a website may be, is to read forum sites such as Reddit. The reason this works is because there’s always someone out there willing to write a review, who will fill you in on as much info as possible. It’s a great way to get a quick, in-depth look at the website or online casino you’re looking into.

Look up user ratings from multiple sites

Whether it’s reading reviews for the app on the app store, or looking up ratings on sites such as Trustpilot, this is another good way to get info. This can be particularly true for online casinos – with the industry experiencing a global boom, many new platforms have emerged to meet the demand. Seeking out a specialist review site is crucial before sighing up to an account on a new site.

Sweepstakescasino.net is a good example – their review criteria is public and they lay out information in an easy to digest manner for readers, as can be seen on their latest review of High 5 Casino on sweepstakescasinos.net, the pros and cons clearly displayed before getting into the meat of the review.

See if reviews use screenshots

An easy way to tell if a review is genuine is if the reviewer included their own screenshots. Many places will just take images either from Google or from the official site pages of the casino. If the reviewer has gone out of their way to include images of the user interfaces and the games they are reviewing, this is a green flag.

An easy way to determine if the image is genuine and unique is to look for a match on the official pages of the casino in question. An even faster way would be to download the image yourself and put it into Google’s reverse image search function – if few to zero hits pop up, then the chances are high that the image is unique and original.

Focus on reviews that feature pros and cons

It’s important to search for ratings or reviews that mention both the good and the bad of what they’re reviewing, because nothing is perfect. That way, you can get a much more balanced view that takes everything into account.

It’s common to read reviews that are skewed, being either from an enraged user who encountered an issue, or someone who loves the app and might not give a full account of its pros and cons. So take these types of comments with a grain of salt, so to speak.

Discussion of security aspects

One of the most important things to consider these days, especially when it comes to using an online casino, is its security features. Online casinos continue to adopt more sophisticated security measures these days, so keep this in mind. A more in-depth look at these security features, be it anything related to identity or scam protection, is a sign that the reviewer has used the site for some time and has more experience of the site than the average rating or reviewer.

Look for mentions of specific features

This goes for any review. Look for mention of specific features, since that shows the reviewer has real experience with the site or app. For online casinos, the most important aspect for most people is their game library. While some users just want to focus on slots, others might want a large and diverse selection of games that includes poker, table games, roulette and much more. The most honest and trustworthy reviews will mention the specific gaming library, as it shows they’ve spent a lot of time testing various games to check out their quality.

Another positive aspect to look out for is any mention of the reviewer’s favorite games. Odds are that this means the rating is informed by spending a good deal of time replaying their favorite slots or poker game. If the online casino has any exclusive software and the review makes mention of that, this can be considered as a green flag too. These signs are important to look out for, especially for users who are interested in not only playing but improving their skills at as many games as possible.

Conclusion

Once you have these tips memorized, it becomes a lot easier to separate the trustworthy reviews from the not-so-trusty ones. It’s not necessarily the case that all reviews are skewed in one direction or the other, but some are made by users who are rushing to put out a rating after only having used the website or app for a short time.

Always read many different reviews to try to create your own idea of what the website or app really offers. Look for a balance of pros and cons to take into account when making your decision. Keep an eye out for in-depth mentions of the most telling details, instead of blanket statements that don’t get specific enough to demonstrate any experience of using the app or site. Then, you should be able to create an informed opinion without needing to invest any of your own money to do so.