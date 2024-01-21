Ron DeSantis suspends campaign, endorses Trump almost a week post-Iowa caucuses

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

In his announcement to suspend his presidential campaign, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis endorsed his former presidential primary rival, Trump.
Byline photo of Natalie Miller
Natalie Miller, Politics Reporter
January 21, 2024
Florida+Gov.+Ron+DeSantis+waves+during+DeSantis+Caucus+Night+Watch+Party+at+the+Sheraton+in+West+Des+Moines+on+Monday%2C+Jan.+15%2C+2024.+
Ayrton Breckenridge
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis waves during DeSantis’ Caucus Night Watch Party at the Sheraton in West Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis suspended his presidential campaign on Sunday and endorsed former President Donald Trump less than a week after the Iowa caucuses. 

DeSantis dropped his campaign after he finished in second place in the Iowa caucuses and continues to poll dangerously low in the New Hampshire primary, set to take place on Tuesday. 

In a January CNN/ University of New Hampshire poll DeSantis polled third among likely Republican Primary voters at 6.3 percent. Former President Donald Trump leads the republican primary at 50.3 percent, and former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley polling in second at 35.3 percent. 

“If there was anything I could do to produce a favorable outcome — more campaign stops, more interviews — I would do it,” DeSantis said in a news release Sunday. “But I can’t ask our supporters to volunteer their time and donate their resources if we don’t have a clear path to victory.”

DeSantis endorsed Trump because he signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee and he thinks Trump is the best fit, while he disagreed with him on his handling of the pandemic.

“I signed a pledge to support the Republican nominee and I will honor that pledge,” DeSantis said in a news release. “He has my endorsement because we can’t go back to the old Republican guard of yesteryear — a repackaged form of warmed-over corporatism — that Nikki Haley represents.”

Following DeSantis’s endorsement of Trump, the former president’s campaign called on Republicans to rally around Trump ahead of the New Hampshire primary. 

“It is now time for all Republicans to rally behind President Trump to defeat Crooked Joe Biden and end his disastrous presidency,” the campaign said in a news release on Sunday. “Nikki Haley is the candidate of the globalists and Democrats who will do everything to stop the America First movement. From higher taxes to decimating Social Security and Medicare, and to open borders, she represents the views of Democrats more than the views of Republicans. It’s time to choose wisely.”

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds, who endorsed DeSantis at a December event in Des Moines, said on Sunday that it was “an honor to support” DeSantis on X, formerly known as Twitter. 

“It was an honor to support [Ron DeSantis],” Reynolds said. “His record as Governor of Florida is phenomenal, and I know he will continue to be an effective leader for years to come.”

Haley, who trailed DeSantis by less than a percent on caucus night but polls far ahead of DeSantis in New Hampshire, called on voters to consider her as an alternative to Trump in a Sunday news release.

“So far, only one state has voted. Half of its votes went to Donald Trump, and half did not,” Haley said in a news release Sunday. “Voters deserve a say in whether we go down the road of Trump and Biden again, or we go down a new conservative road. When I’m president, I will do everything in my power to show them they made the right decision.”

Texas businessman and pastor Ryan Binkley billed his campaign as an alternative to Trump in a news release on Sunday. According to the results from the Iowa GOP, Binkley earned just 0.7 percent of votes in the Iowa caucus. 

“While this is a disappointing day for his supporters in New Hampshire and elsewhere, I ask that they consider our message and campaign as an alternative,” Binkley said in a news release Sunday. “We need new leadership in this country to overcome the serious challenges we face. I will bring that leadership to the people of our great nation.”
About the Contributors
Natalie Miller, Politics Reporter
(she/her)
Natalie Miller is a second-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communications. Prior to her position as a Politics Reporter, Natalie was a News Reporter focusing on Higher Education.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
