UIHC names Bradley Haws as new CEO, associate vice president of health care

The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics named Bradley Haws as new CEO and associate vice president of health care on Tuesday, with Haws set to start on Nov. 29.

Haws will succeed previous interim CEO Kim Hunter, who served as CEO since 2022 following the departure of Suresh Gunasekaran. Hunter plans to continue serving as chief nurse executive for UIHC where she has worked since April 2021.

Haws will be a member of UIHC’s executive membership team and will report directly to the UI vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine Denise Jamieson, according to a press release.

“Brad has a proven track record of excellence in health care management, particularly in academic medicine,” Jamieson said in the release. “He’s a great collaborator and brings a passion for serving our mission.”

After earning his Bachelor of Arts and Master of Business Administration degrees from Brigham Young University in Utah, Haws has gone on to have over 30 years of experience in the healthcare field. Haws has previously worked as the CEO of the University of Virginia Physicians Group, senior associate dean for finance, and chief administrative officer of the University of Virginia School of Medicine.

In 2018, Haws came to the UI to serve as the associate vice president of UI Health Care and chief financial officer from 2018-21. Haws helped stabilize finances for UI Health Care during the COVID-19 pandemic and helped develop the UI Health Network Rehabilitation Hospital, according to the release.

Haws left UIHC in 2021 to become the chief financial officer with Emory Healthcare in Atlanta, Georgia. However, this new appointment will have him returning to the Hawkeye state.

In the press release, Haws said he was excited to be returning to UIHC, especially during a time of “transformative growth” in the organization.

“UI Health Care is a remarkable organization. I’ve always been inspired by its mission along with its culture of collaboration,” Haws said in the release. “I’m excited to work with this incredible team again.”