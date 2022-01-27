Kimberly Hunter named UI Hospitals and Clinics interim CEO

Current University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics chief nurse executive has been named the hospital’s interim CEO after CEO Suresh Gunasekaran’s departure at the end of February.

Kimberly Hunter, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics chief nurse executive, was named interim CEO of UIHC on Thursday after the recently announced departure of current CEO Suresh Gunasekaran.

Hunter will start her position on March 1. Gunasekaran will continue to serve in his role at UIHC until his exit at the end of February, according to a press release. He will become the CEO of Health at the University of California San Francisco.

“It’s an honor to have the opportunity to lead UI Hospitals & Clinics through this interim period while also remaining rooted in nursing,” Hunter said in the release. “I’m fortunate to have outstanding and supportive hospital and nursing leadership teams to continue our patient care mission and stay focused on steady progress of our shared goals.”

Hunter was hired for her current position at UIHC nearly a year ago. She has over 30 years of health care experience, the release said. Before arriving at UIHC, she spent nearly 20 years at the Cleveland Clinic and Mayo Clinic.

Hunter’s salary as CEO will be $700,000, UIHC spokesperson Laura Shoemaker said. Her current salary is $375,000, and Gunasekaran’s is $1.1 million.

The press release said that Gunasekaran will work closely with Hunter to ensure a smooth transition. UI Health Care will launch a national search for the permanent CEO position shortly, the release said.

“Kim has shown outstanding leadership since joining the senior hospital management team and will do well to continue our patient care mission, COVID-19 response, and clinical and growth initiatives,” said Brooks Jackson, vice president for medical affairs and dean of the Carver College of Medicine in the release.