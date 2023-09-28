The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Regent universities to publish dashboard showing median income, debt for graduates

The dashboards are aimed at fulfilling a new information reporting requirement in Iowa law.
Liam Halawith, Senior News and Politics Editor
September 28, 2023
Board+of+Regents+Executive+Director+Mark+Braun%2C+President+Michael+Richards%2C+and+President+Pro+Tem+Sherry+Bates+lead+a+Board+of+Regents+meeting+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+June+14%2C+2023.
Cody Blissett
Board of Regents Executive Director Mark Braun, President Michael Richards, and President Pro Tem Sherry Bates lead a Board of Regents meeting in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.

The Iowa Board of Regents announced plans to publish dashboards containing median post-graduation income and student loan payments during a presentation at the regents’ meeting Thursday.

The dashboard was created in response to Iowa law House File 135 which requires the state’s three public, regent-controlled universities to report average income, student loan payments, and the percentage of graduates that seek masters or doctorate degrees sorted by institution and major, to their undergraduate students.

The data was collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Education, and the National Student Clearinghouse, according to the regents.

Jason Pontius, the associate chief academic officer of the regents, said all first-year students at the three universities will receive an email, or other form of communication, providing the data collected by the regents.

The dashboards will be updated annually in July.
