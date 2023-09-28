Regent universities to publish dashboard showing median income, debt for graduates

The Iowa Board of Regents announced plans to publish dashboards containing median post-graduation income and student loan payments during a presentation at the regents’ meeting Thursday.

The dashboard was created in response to Iowa law House File 135 which requires the state’s three public, regent-controlled universities to report average income, student loan payments, and the percentage of graduates that seek masters or doctorate degrees sorted by institution and major, to their undergraduate students.

The data was collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, the U.S. Department of Education, and the National Student Clearinghouse, according to the regents.

Jason Pontius, the associate chief academic officer of the regents, said all first-year students at the three universities will receive an email, or other form of communication, providing the data collected by the regents.

The dashboards will be updated annually in July.