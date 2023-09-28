Hamburg Inn No. 2 to reopen next week

Iowa City restaurant Hamburg Inn No. 2 will reopen Oct. 5 after changing leadership in August.

The restaurant, located at 214 N. Linn St., will open at 7 a.m. on Oct. 5, according to a Thursday press release. Guests will find familiar favorites on the menu when they visit. According to the release, the restaurant’s new operating hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The restaurant was closed for over a month after being sold in August to the Gold Cap Hospitality group, which owns the Iowa City restaurants Pullman Bar and Tavern and St. Burch Tavern.

A previous draw of the restaurant was its reputation for hosting presidential and political events during Iowa’s caucus season. According to Thursday’s press release, the restaurant will continue its involvement in politics by hosting its own straw poll called “The Hamburg Inn Coffee Bean Caucus.”

Gold Cap Hospitality is comprised of former Iowa football kicker and NFL player Nate Kaeding, Matt Swift, Doug Goettsch, Cory Kent, Ben Smart, John Maske, and Stephanie Breitbach. The collective released a statement shortly after acquiring the restaurant, writing that the building needed repairs after 90 years of operation.

“Sure, we might try a new thing or two. We’re still figuring that out. A little change can be good. But just know we’ll be open first thing in the morning, serving breakfast all day like we always have. See you in the neighborhood,” Kaeding wrote in the statement.