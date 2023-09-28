The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

‘Heart of a lion’: Iowa football’s Diante Vines refuses to give up amid adversity

JoCo health officials recommend getting vaccinated for flu season

Hamburg Inn No. 2 to reopen next week

Regent universities to publish dashboard showing median income, debt for graduates

State Board of Regents approves Iowa football locker room, gymnastics and cheer facilities projects

Advertisement

Hamburg Inn No. 2 to reopen next week

The restaurant has been closed since it changed ownership in August.
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
September 28, 2023
Rob+Miller%2C+a+freelance+marketer+working+with+Gold+Cap+Hospitality%2C+posts+an+official+announcement+paper+of+the+new+ownership+and+October+reopening+of+Hamburg+Inn+No.+2+in+Iowa+City%2C+on+Monday%2C+Aug.+21%2C+2023.+
Shuntaro Kawasaki
Rob Miller, a freelance marketer working with Gold Cap Hospitality, posts an official announcement paper of the new ownership and October reopening of Hamburg Inn No. 2 in Iowa City, on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

Iowa City restaurant Hamburg Inn No. 2 will reopen Oct. 5 after changing leadership in August.

The restaurant, located at 214 N. Linn St., will open at 7 a.m. on Oct. 5, according to a Thursday press release. Guests will find familiar favorites on the menu when they visit. According to the release, the restaurant’s new operating hours will be 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

The restaurant was closed for over a month after being sold in August to the Gold Cap Hospitality group, which owns the Iowa City restaurants Pullman Bar and Tavern and St. Burch Tavern.

A previous draw of the restaurant was its reputation for hosting presidential and political events during Iowa’s caucus season. According to Thursday’s press release, the restaurant will continue its involvement in politics by hosting its own straw poll called “The Hamburg Inn Coffee Bean Caucus.”

Gold Cap Hospitality is comprised of former Iowa football kicker and NFL player Nate Kaeding, Matt Swift, Doug Goettsch, Cory Kent, Ben Smart, John Maske, and Stephanie Breitbach. The collective released a statement shortly after acquiring the restaurant, writing that the building needed repairs after 90 years of operation.

“Sure, we might try a new thing or two. We’re still figuring that out. A little change can be good. But just know we’ll be open first thing in the morning, serving breakfast all day like we always have. See you in the neighborhood,” Kaeding wrote in the statement.
More to Discover
More in News
Board of Regents Executive Director Mark Braun, President Michael Richards, and President Pro Tem Sherry Bates lead a Board of Regents meeting in Iowa City on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
Regent universities to publish dashboard showing median income, debt for graduates
David Barker, a regent, speaks at the Iowa Board of Regents meeting hosted at the University of Northern Iowa on Sept. 15, 2022.
State Board of Regents approves Iowa football locker room, gymnastics and cheer facilities projects
A construction worker looks during a construction tour of the University of Iowa Health Care North Liberty Hospital in North Liberty, Iowa on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.
UIHC North Liberty hospital construction halfway complete
About the Contributors
Alejandro Rojas, News Editor
he/him/his
Alejandro Rojas is The Daily Iowan's news editor. He previously worked as a news reporter covering Johnson County and was the summer executive editor in 2023. He is a senior, double majoring in journalism and political science.
Shuntaro Kawasaki, Photojournalist
(he/him/his)
Shuntaro Kawasaki is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa majoring in Neuroscience with a minor in Chemistry and Cinema. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Shuntaro has interned at the Carver College of Medicine, writing a research paper.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in