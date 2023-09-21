Rapper Swae Lee to perform at UI Homecoming concert in October

The University of Iowa’s Scope Productions is bringing Swae Lee to perform at the 2023 UI Homecoming concert.

The American rapper, singer, and songwriter is best known for his wide vocal range and genre-bending style. Scope dropped hints at Swae Lee’s performance in its Instagram stories all week, but it wasn’t until its official announcement Thursday on his upcoming appearance.

Swae Lee’s best-known work is his collaboration with Post Malone on “Sunflower,” which is the main song featured in the 2018 animated movie “Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse” that was nominated for two Grammy awards.

Swae Lee was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Song of the Year in 2017 for co-writing Beyoncé’s single, “Formation.” He was also featured on the song “Close to Me” with singer Ellie Goulding and DJ and songwriter Diplo.

His feature on French Montana’s single “Unforgettable” in 2017 earned him his first soloist spot in the Billboard Hot 100’s top ten list.

Swae Lee’s debut album, “Swaecation,” debuted in 2018, and he is producing another album called “Human Nature,” the release date of which has not yet been determined.

He is also one half of the hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd alongside his brother, Slim Jxmmi. The brothers are best known for their single “Black Beatles” on their album “SremmLife 2.” Their latest album, “Sremm4Life,” was released in April 2023.

Scope previously hosted musicians Sir Chloe and NoSo! in 2022.

The Homecoming concert is free to the public and live at the Pentacrest on Oct. 6. It will begin at 8 p.m. following the annual homecoming parade and UI Spirit Squad performance.