Window that UI student fell through operates normally, university inspection finds

A student fell from a sixth-floor window to the second-floor roof at Mayflower Residence Hall on Nov. 3 around 4 a.m.

An inspection by the University of Iowa found that the Mayflower Residence Hall window a university student fell through last week is properly working.

The student, who is a resident of Mayflower Residence Hall, accidentally fell from the sixth floor of Mayflower on Nov. 3 around 4 a.m. and landed on the second-floor roof. Emergency services were called, and the student was taken to the hospital.

Chris Brewer, UI Office of Strategic Communication public relations manager, wrote in an email to The Daily Iowan that the university examined the window after the student fell.

“On Thursday, Nov. 3, University Housing and Dining team inspected the window, and confirmed no problems with the window and that it operates normally,” he wrote.

Brewer wrote that multiple residence halls have windows that can be opened by students, not just Mayflower.

“Most residence hall rooms have windows that open. Some windows have an air conditioner unit placed in them, making those windows non-operational,” Brewer wrote.