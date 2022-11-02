Cedar Rapids man arrested for involvement in riot at H-Bar last month

Antonio Scotton, 19, was arrested on Monday for his part in a riot that took place at H-Bar on Oct. 23.

The H-bar is seen in Iowa City on Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022.

A Cedar Rapids man was arrested on Monday for his role in a riot that started inside of H-Bar and continued outside on Oct. 23.

Antonio Scotton, 19, of Cedar Rapids was arrested on a charge of willing involvement in the riot. The criminal complaint was filed on Oct. 27, and he was booked into Johnson County Jail on Oct. 31.

Scotton was also charged with committing an act against another, with the intent to cause serious injury and cause bodily injury.

According to the complaint, Scotton was identified by witnesses after “punching and kicking a female subject while she was on the ground which rendered her unconscious.”

His bail was posted at $10,000.

On Oct. 23, police were dispatched to H-Bar, located at 220 S. Van Buren St., after reports of shots fired in the alley next to it. Waymond Thomas, 36, of Iowa City, was found shot outside. He was treated by police before being transported to a local hospital where he died the same day.

The case remains under investigation by the Iowa City Police Department.