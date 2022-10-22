DITV Sports: Before The Kickoff Ep. 7 Iowa vs. Ohio State

This week’s edition of Before The Kickoff is loaded! Check out DITV Sports Director Michael Merrick breakdown the Hawkeyes matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes. Joining Michael, are DITV Sports Reporter Max Von Gries and Daily Iowan Pregame Editor Austin Hanson. On top of that Lantern Tv Sports Producer Casey Smith joins the show all the way from Columbus to detail some of the Buckeyes key players.